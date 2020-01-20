Liverpool players were in a jovial mood but remained focused on the task at hand after their 2-0 win over Man United.





Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were on the search for their 21st win from 22 Premier League games and to capitalise further on Man City and Leicester both dropping points.

And while it was tense in the latter stages, Liverpool flexed their muscles throughout and clinched the win thanks to goals in either half.

Virgil van Dijk’s towering header set the Reds on their way and Mohamed Salah finished it off after latching onto Alisson’s pass and slotting it behind David de Gea – sending all those of the Liverpool persuasion into delirium.

Chants of “and now you’re gonna believe us, we’re gonna win the league” rung out around Anfield after the final whistle as the target moved tantalisingly closer.

And while the fans rightly get swept away with the emotion of what Liverpool’s current run of form means, Trent Alexander-Arnold and his teammates are still focused on the “16 games left.”

The right-back, when speaking to LFCTV, was also eager to see improvements in his side finishing off more of their chances after they let a flurry bypass them to set up a nervy finish.

“It was a difficult game, we knew that coming into it. They obviously came to defend really and it was hard to break them down, but we created chances. “We were all over them for 10 minutes, they couldn’t get out, and obviously we’re disappointed with that because putting it to be earlier then you’re not nervous near the end of the game. That’s something that we obviously need to improve on a little bit. “Ali getting the assist is unbelievable. There’s comparisons with one we scored [against United] about 10 years ago and then he’s run up and celebrated like Pepe Reina did! So yeah, it was a good way to end the game. “In the changing rooms we’re not talking about it like that. We’ve still got 16 games left so it’s not a matter of crossing the line, if and when that happens.”

His fellow defender in Joe Gomez also pointed out the desire to have seen their superiority reflected on the scoreboard, but he is now ready to move onto the meeting with Wolves.

But before that, there was also time to shower praise on his centre-back partner and “big brother” Van Dijk after another imperious outing.

“We would have liked to have had a bigger lead than 2-0 at the end of the game, but the most important thing is we put in a good performance as a team and saw it out. “We know what this game means and onto the next one. “I don’t think it’s easy to measure what [Van Dijk] does for the team, he’s such a dominant character and player and we’re lucky to have him at the club. “That’s my big brother and he’s a top player and top person to be alongside.”

Following the final whistle, players were quick to celebrate the win over Man United where they moved 30 points clear of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

And Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino carried on the message that there is still work to be done as they lauded a “MASSIVE WIN” but remained firm that “we keep going”:

It was a moment to savour for Fabinho who made his return to first team action in the final 10 minutes after two months on the sidelines:

“Nothing beats a special win at Anfield” for Trent, Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a ground which has failed to see defeat in the topflight in 52 games:

After a sumptuous assist Alisson was looking for a way into the full-back competition according to Andy Robertson, while James Milner was in admiration of his celebration but couldn’t decide if his “60-yard pass or the 50-yard knee slide” was better:

Following Man City’s draw against Crystal Palace, the victory extends Liverpool’s lead at the summit to a staggering 16 points, while still possessing a game in hand.

And while fans lap up the position the Reds find themselves in, it is clear that the players remain focused on each game as it comes; meaning a trip to Wolves on Thursday is now firmly top of the agenda.