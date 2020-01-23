Liverpool are back in action once again, and tonight they travel to Wolves. We’re live to bring you the latest from the Premier League.





Kickoff at Molineux is 8pm (GMT), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Chris Williams is running tonight's blog

Teams

Wolves: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traore, Neto, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Boly, Kilman, Giles, Gibbs-White, Ashley-Seal, Jota

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Williams, Fabinho, Minamino, Jones, Origi

