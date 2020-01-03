Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on Thursday never felt in doubt, with Sadio Mane yet again the star man in a 19th win in 20.





Both Leicester and Man City had laid down the gauntlet to Jurgen Klopp‘s side with respective wins on New Year’s Day.

Liverpool responded in style, though, as goals from Mohamed Salah and Mane put them back to 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand.

It was a hugely professional performance, with the Reds solid at the back and ruthless when they needed to be in the final third.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Mirror, the Independent, The Redmen TV, FotMob and the TIA readers.

On a night full of high scores, Mane (8.4) came out on top in the average ratings.

The Senegalese was a menace all evening, notching his 15th goal of the season and running United’s defenders ragged.

This Is Anfield’s Karl Matchett felt Mane was “the best link in attack the Reds had,” while Ian Doyle of the Echo described some of his touches as “delicious.”

Virgil van Dijk (8.3) was a slightly surprising runner-up, even though he excelled once more at the back for Liverpool.

The Mirror‘s Andy Dunn highlighted the role the 28-year-old played in Salah’s opener, calling his involvement a “Hollywood pass for a pre-assist from a Hollywood player.”

Jordan Henderson (8.2) and Salah (8.2) shared third place for the Reds, with both proving hugely influential at Anfield.

Henderson is arguably in the best form of his Liverpool career currently and Matchett thought the skipper’s display was “near-faultless.”

Meanwhile, Salah was lauded by The Redmen TV, who said he was “always a threat,” proving devastating in the final third at Anfield yet again.

Roberto Firmino (6.7) struggled to find his top level, despite one outrageous piece of control, and he came bottom of the pile in the ratings stakes.

Liverpool’s next game is on Sunday, as the Reds host Everton in the FA Cup third round.