Liverpool aim for record Premier League sweep with Klopp’s 50th on the road

A win against West Ham will ensure Liverpool have emerged victorious over every other team in a single top-flight campaign for the first time.





On the Right Side of History

Prior to the 1-1 draw here last season Liverpool had won the previous four games in a row, home and away, scoring four goals in each game.

In the Premier League, Liverpool have won 27 of the 46 meetings, drawing 10 and losing nine.

At West Ham the Reds have won 11 and lost eight of 23 Premiership encounters, with four draws.

Last season’s draw at the London Stadium was the first in the capital since December 2001 (also a 1-1 stalemate). Since then, Liverpool have won nine of the 14.

Liverpool’s biggest win at West Ham came in September 1965 when they won 5-1. Their heaviest defeat saw them lose 7-0 in September 1930.

Expect Goals

The last 10 league meetings in London between the clubs have produced a total of 37 goals with Liverpool scoring 22 of them.

The last six home and away encounters have seen 24 goals scored, with the Reds winning four and drawing the other two.

There have been three goalless draws at West Ham in league meetings with the last coming in November 1995.

The Reds have managed three clean sheets in the last 20 league visits to the Hammers, while in that time the Reds have failed to score in only three visits themselves.

Liverpool have scored in each of the last 32 league games since Everton shut them out at Goodison last March.

Milestones & Success on the Road

Mo Salah has been directly involved in five goals in his four Reds appearances against the Hammers with four goals and one assist.

James Milner‘s first appearance as a senior professional came as a 16-year-old against West Ham in November 2002 as a Leeds substitute in a 4-3 win.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s next league appearance will be the 50th of his Liverpool career.

Adrian made 125 Premier League appearances during his time at West Ham (2013 to 2019) and played 150 times in total. His last Hammers appearance on this ground came in January 2019 – a 2-0 win over Birmingham City in FA Cup.

Roberto Firmino has scored six goals in his last six games away from Anfield. All of his 10 league and cup goals during this campaign have come on the road.

Four of Joel Matip‘s five Liverpool goals have either come in London or against London clubs. He has scored at Crystal Palace, at West Ham, against Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley and in the home game against Arsenal.

Number 19

Liverpool are one short of recording 50 away league wins under Jurgen Klopp. Tonight will be his 84th such game.

In a season of many club records, Liverpool could add another one this evening. Only twice before, and never in the top flight, have Liverpool beaten every other team in a single league campaign.

They beat all 14 teams in 1893/94 and all 15 in 1895/96, both on the way to winning a Second Division title.

This season they have beaten every team at least once with the exception of West Ham who they have yet to face.

Truly Unbearable

Klopp’s men are undefeated in 40 league games, amassing 110 points in that run. Only two teams have ever gone on a longer run in the top flight – Arsenal 49 (2003/04) and Nottingham Forest 42 (1977/78). Chelsea also won 40 (2004/05).

They have suffered defeat in four of their last 90 matches in the top flight.

Liverpool have won 11 league games by a one-goal margin this season. In five of those Roberto Firmino has scored the decisive goal.

They have conceded six goals away from home in the league this season. Leicester and Sheffield United have shipped the next lowest in the top flight, 12.

It is more than two years since Liverpool lost to a team outside of the so-called ‘big-6’. That came at Swansea on 22nd January 2018 when Alfie Mawson scored the only goal of the game. Since then, they have won 49 and drawn 6 of 55 matches.

Klopp’s men have won 14 successive league games home and away – their second-longest ever sequence in the league.

Liverpool have not lost a league game for 391 days. The Reds have suffered one top flight loss in the last 633 days.

Under the Hammer

The Hammers have won three of their 11 home games in the league this season and lost six. They have accounted for Norwich and Manchester United, both by 2-0 scorelines, and Bournemouth 4-0.

Their heaviest home defeat came on the opening day of the season when lost 5-0 to defending champions Manchester City.

That is one of four occasions they have conceded three or more at the London Stadium in the top flight this season.

The Londoners have kept one league clean sheet at home in the last eight games. Only once in the last 10 top-flight matches have the Hammers scored a goal after the hour mark.

West Ham have won one of their last six league games since Christmas – the 4-0 home victory over Bournemouth on New Year’s Day.

Return of the Moyes

West Ham will be managed by a third different coach in a third successive home league game with Liverpool. Last season Manuel Pellegrini was in charge and Slaven Bilic the campaign before.

David Moyes has managed the Hammers once before against Liverpool – in February 2018 his team went down 4-1 at Anfield.

Moyes has also managed Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland against the Reds and on 31 occasions in total. He has five wins, four with Everton, with the last coming with United in a League Cup tie at Old Trafford in September 2013. He has suffered 17 defeats.

Hosts’ Key Men

Fabianski has conceded 10 goals in his last four outings against Liverpool – two of those games being with Swansea.

Mark Noble has scored three penalties in the Hammers’ last four league matches.

Michail Antonio has scored five goals for West Ham in his seven appearances against Liverpool.

Darren Randolph rejoined West Ham earlier this month. He has never lost against the Reds in five career appearances. Four of those with Hammers have resulted in two wins and two draws. His other was also a draw while at Charlton.

Declan Rice is the only player to appear in all of West Ham’s league games this season.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Mane 15, Salah 15, Firmino 10, Origi 5, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Milner 4, Van Dijk 4, own goals 4, Keita 3, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Henderson 2, Jones 2, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Fabinho 1, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1.

West Ham: Haller 6, Noble 4, Cresswell 3, Fornals 3, Snodgrass 3, Yarmolenko 3, Ogbonna 2, Balbuena 1, Antonio 1, Diop 1, Felipe Anderson 1, Hernandez 1, Wilshere 1, Zabaleta 1.

Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).