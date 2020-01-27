Liverpool or Shrewsbury to play Chelsea in FA Cup

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round – should they beat Shrewsbury in the fourth round replay.





Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the replay against the League One side will be managed by under-23s manager Neil Critchley and not involve any first-team players.

The fifth round takes place mid-week, one of the agreements the FA made in order to facilitate the Premier League‘s inaugural winter break, and won’t involve any replays.

Fifth round ties will be the week starting Monday, 2 March 2020, with Chelsea at home for their tie.

Liverpool’s replay against Shrewsbury will be on either February 4 or 5.

Klopp has never made it past the fourth round as Liverpool manager.

The last time Liverpool were in an FA Cup final they lost 2-1 to Chelsea in 2012.

Liverpool Women were also drawn away to Chelsea in the fifth round, after they hammered Blackburn Rovers Women 8-1 on Sunday.

Full Draw

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading or Cardiff v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury or Liverpool

West Brom v Newcastle or Oxford

Leicester v Coventry or Birmingham

Northampton or Derby v Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham v Norwich