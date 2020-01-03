Herbie Kane has joined Hull City on a half-season loan, providing the Liverpool midfielder with a chance to test himself at Championship level.





Kane gained many admirers for his performances with Doncaster in League One last season, and was included in the third-tier Team of the Season.

But he was denied another temporary switch last summer, instead staying on Merseyside as a senior figure in the under-23s squad, scoring three and assisting three in 12 outings.

Given his form with Rovers last term, there was considerable interest in a loan deal for the 21-year-old this month, and Liverpool have wasted little time in agreeing a switch.

The club confirmed on Friday morning that Kane will spend the rest of the campaign with Hull, who are led by Kane’s manager during his time with Doncaster, Grant McCann.

Hull are currently ninth in the Championship, but only four points off third with genuine hopes of promotion to the Premier League, and Kane should take up a regular role in the Tigers’ midfield.

He arrives with ex-Reds midfielder Kevin Stewart currently sidelined with injury, along with Jon Toral, and could partner Jackson Irvine in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash at Rotherham.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead with Hull City,” Kane, who will wear the No. 41 shirt, said.

“I’ve been excited ever since I heard the news that the club wanted to bring me in on loan.

“It was nice to come in this morning and meet the lads and it’s great to be linking up with the gaffer again. It’s nice that he has the trust in me to bring me here.

“Going forward, hopefully I can play some games and help the team get to where it wants to be come the end of the season.”

Kane made two appearances for the Reds’ first team this season, both in the League Cup, including in the 5-0 loss to Aston Villa in the quarter-finals.

Good luck, Herbie!