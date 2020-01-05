“Oh Everton, we’re all laughing at you” – Fans react as young Reds topple the Blues

5 January 2020

Liverpool progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a memorable victory over Everton, and fans were overjoyed with the performance.


Liverpool 1-0 Everton

FA Cup Third Round, Anfield
January 5, 2020

Goals: Jones 71′

A younger-looking Liverpool lineup took to the field against a strong Everton side as Jurgen Klopp opted to hand a timely breather for regular members of his first team.

Despite the changes, the Reds more than held their own and, while an injury to James Milner was a sour note on the evening, it was an occasion to savour for Klopp’s side.

While the visitors had more than enough chances in the first half to edge themselves into the lead, it was Liverpool who landed the crucial blow from a sumptuous curled effort into the top corner from Curtis Jones in the second 45 – his first for the senior side.

The result sees the Reds progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the fourth time under Klopp.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

Jones sent Reds into delirium with a stunning effort to clinch the game…

“What a way to announce your self lad! Brilliant goal!!”

indianscouser on the forums.

“Curtis should be making the matchday squad much more often. He’s well ready for the big time.”

peter roberts on the forums.

 

The early Milner injury was the clear low point of the clash…

“Damn, one of the last players you’d want to go down with an injury with the run we have coming up. Hopefully not serious.”

Herb on the forums.

”Fucks sake. Injury to a vital squad player.”

T.C.B on the forums.

 

Fans were as full of praise for the youngsters as they again looked at home on the big stage…

 

But there was plenty of praise to go around, with Liverpool’s ingrained identity key for many…

 

And there was plenty to laugh about & celebrate as the Reds marched onto the next round at the expense of the Blues…

“As Bill Shankly said…. there are only 2 teams in Liverpool, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves! Well done lads.”

Duncan Rees on Facebook.

