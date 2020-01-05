Liverpool progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a memorable victory over Everton, and fans were overjoyed with the performance.





Liverpool 1-0 Everton

FA Cup Third Round, Anfield

January 5, 2020

Goals: Jones 71′

A younger-looking Liverpool lineup took to the field against a strong Everton side as Jurgen Klopp opted to hand a timely breather for regular members of his first team.

Despite the changes, the Reds more than held their own and, while an injury to James Milner was a sour note on the evening, it was an occasion to savour for Klopp’s side.

While the visitors had more than enough chances in the first half to edge themselves into the lead, it was Liverpool who landed the crucial blow from a sumptuous curled effort into the top corner from Curtis Jones in the second 45 – his first for the senior side.

The result sees the Reds progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the fourth time under Klopp.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

Jones sent Reds into delirium with a stunning effort to clinch the game…

What a talent Curtis Jones is ? — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) January 5, 2020

What a moment for the lifelong #LFC fan who grew up in the city centre. Stunning from Curtis Jones. Anfield goes wild. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 5, 2020

18 – Aged 18 years and 340 days, Curtis Jones is Liverpool's youngest goalscorer in a Merseyside derby since Robbie Fowler (18y 338d) in the Premier League in March 1994. Hero. #FACup pic.twitter.com/Crf1s24UlN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 5, 2020

WHATAAATATATAT!!!! GET IN! What a hit. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) January 5, 2020

“What a way to announce your self lad! Brilliant goal!!” – indianscouser on the forums.

“Curtis should be making the matchday squad much more often. He’s well ready for the big time.” – peter roberts on the forums.

You’re either a Curtis or a Curtisn’t. That was very much a Curtis — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewittLFC) January 5, 2020

Curtis Jones' goal made me go so high pitch with the celebratory squeal that I've woken all the neighborhood dogs. — D E E P D A S T A R D L Y (@srijandeep) January 5, 2020

The early Milner injury was the clear low point of the clash…

Milner injured after seven minutes. And people wonder why Klopp didn’t want to risk any more senior players. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 5, 2020

THIS is the reason why Klopp made 9 changes — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) January 5, 2020

“Damn, one of the last players you’d want to go down with an injury with the run we have coming up. Hopefully not serious.” – Herb on the forums.

”Fucks sake. Injury to a vital squad player.” – T.C.B on the forums.

Another first team injury, let this be a lesson to anyone who wanted the full first team out there. Of course it had to be Milner as well, we now have no back up to Robertson and about 2 and a half fit midfielders — Josh (@KloppStyle) January 5, 2020

Milner’s game is over, showing exactly why Klopp has had to rest so many players. #LFC now have four fit first choice defenders, three of whom aren’t involved today. English football is too greedy to allow rest for its players. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) January 5, 2020

Fans were as full of praise for the youngsters as they again looked at home on the big stage…

Reminder that none of Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott were born the last time Everton won at Anfield — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) January 5, 2020

This is now a Neco Williams fan account. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) January 5, 2020

No matter how this ends up, #LFC have got some incredibly exciting kids coming through. Testament to the work of Inglethorpe and his staff at the academy as well as the environment that Klopp has created. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams is a bit of a baller, isn’t he? ??????? — Scott Salter (@scottsltr) January 5, 2020

The responsibility Elliott has shouldered has been amazing. A 16 year old showing no fear, constantly wanting the ball. So excited to see his career unfold — George (@_GeorgeOwen__) January 5, 2020

Harvey Elliott is very exciting. Love it when he gets on the ball. Can’t believe he’s only 16. — – (@AnfieldRd96) January 5, 2020

Seen people claiming Digne is the best left back in the league. Meanwhile, Elliott is making life miserable for him. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) January 5, 2020

But there was plenty of praise to go around, with Liverpool’s ingrained identity key for many…

Gomez been immense. Adrian too. — Canadian Kop (@thecanadiankop) January 5, 2020

Williams-Gomez-Phillips-Larouci Back four with an average age of 20 getting a clean sheet against a full strength Everton. Williams particularly impressive. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 5, 2020

From top to bottom there is no better run football club in world football than #LFC at the moment. The identity of the team runs through the club at every level. We really are witnessing a special time in our history… — Si Steers (@sisteers) January 5, 2020

Clear identity running through the club from top to bottom. The personnel changes, but the style, confidence and work rate is all there. Every single one of those players should be immensely proud of that performance. And Klopp, of course. He’s the one who instils that culture. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 5, 2020

The quality of Neco

Pedro was tremendous

Workrate of Harvey

Nat had the Diver in his pocket Joe Fucking Gomez though… what a player — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) January 5, 2020

Thought Lallana was superb — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) January 5, 2020

Feel he was mocked before kickoff for his inclusion but can we take a minute to appreciate Pedro Chirivella? Controlled the midfield, defensively solid and didn’t give Everton a sniff. If that’s his last performance in a Liverpool shirt, what a way to go out. ??? pic.twitter.com/vOu8OTkq3z — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 5, 2020

And there was plenty to laugh about & celebrate as the Reds marched onto the next round at the expense of the Blues…

Honestly, that is absolutely fucking hilarious. Up the Reds — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) January 5, 2020

Stop worrying about what XI Klopp picks. Club's culture/DNA runs deep. Training culture is so impressive, professional, coordinated and intense that these kids pick it all up at Melwood. It's not about money, it's about being smart, having the right culture, and being winners ? — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) January 5, 2020

Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves indeed. — Erin Mc (@ErinNYC75) January 5, 2020

Turns out I was a fool to even consider that they might win at our gaff… Oh Everton, what would we do without you? — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) January 5, 2020

?We beat them with our kids, we beat them with our kids, that’s how shite the blues are that’s how shite the blues are, that’s how shite the blues are, we beat them with our kids? — Joe (@JoeScouse_LFC) January 5, 2020

How has this happened? This. Is. Fucking. Truly. Insane. #LIVEVE — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 5, 2020

“As Bill Shankly said…. there are only 2 teams in Liverpool, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves! Well done lads.” – Duncan Rees on Facebook.

Oh everton.. we're all laughing at you ! UP THE FUCKIN REDS!! — LFC Daytrippers Podcast (@LFCDaytrippers) January 5, 2020

Right, now that I’ve stopped laughing… I can’t believe how much control and dominance those kids asserted over Everton after taking the lead. Mayweather shit that. Hit and then evade. UP THE FUCKING REDS!!! ????? — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) January 5, 2020