Liverpool moved an astonishing 19 points clear atop of the table with a 2-0 win at West Ham, and fans were rightly in a celebratory mood.





West Ham 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League, London Stadium

January 29, 2020

Goals: Salah 35’, Oxlade-Chamberlain 52’

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds made the trip to the capital for a meeting with West Ham, a game which postponed due to Liverpool’s involvement in the Club World Cup.

And it presented a chance to move 19 points clear of Man City after 24 games, and while the Hammers presented a united defensive front Liverpool’s domination on the ball soon reaped its rewards.

After Divock Origi was impeded in the area, Mohamed Salah powered home the resulting spot-kick to hand the Reds a lead heading into the break.

And Liverpool’s leading goalscorer would then turn provider early in the second with a sumptuous through ball to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, creating a comfortable two-goal buffer which would remain come the end of the 90.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

On another night of key milestones, Salah notched one of his own in an impressive display…

What a penalty, Salah absolutely smashed that in! — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) January 29, 2020

Mo Salah has scored each of his last 9 penalties for @LFC since missing at home to Huddersfield in October 2017. — Ged Rea (@ged0407) January 29, 2020

Mohamed Salah now in the top five for Premier League goals scored for Liverpool. He’s just 3 behind Suarez. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 29, 2020

“That pass was super sexy from mo, perfect weight!!” – indianscouser on the forums.

14 – Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Mohamed Salah has both scored and assisted in 14 different Premier League games, five more than any other player in this period. Handful. pic.twitter.com/qk85KCYaRk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2020

Mohamed Salah is held to such high standards that he notched a goal and an assist and you’re thinking, “he wasn’t near as good as he can be.” — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) January 29, 2020

My man of the match is Mohamed Salah, but I'm not doing a usual stats feature post because the numbers aren't very impressive. He was though. There's something to learn from that, I reckon. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 29, 2020

But plenty of his teammates also stood out in what was a dominant performance from Klopp’s men…

Virgil van Dijk could’ve defended Winterfell from the white walkers and there wouldn’t have been any bloodshed. #LFC — Nic Mason (@MrNickMason) January 29, 2020

“Bobby being his usual brilliant self and creating with his usual flair and work rate.” Neukolln on the forums.

Joe Gomez. Special player. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 29, 2020

That goal was made in #Firmino land. 1 out of a million would have thought to bring a cross down like that and then to turn, then play the square pass. Nah, make that one in a billion. #WHULIV #LIV — D E E P D A S T A R D L Y (@srijandeep) January 29, 2020

That pass from Salah was fantastic. Glad Ox got a goal, deserves one — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) January 29, 2020

Efficient performance by #LFC who did not need to be particularly good. Still, Alisson, Gomez, VVD, Henderson and Salah all excellent. Lovely to see a (very good) cameo by Curtis Jones. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) January 29, 2020

There was a need to single Alisson out, however, and shower him with praise after a number of exceptional saves…

Alisson showing his class throughout the game tonight. Saves, distribution and presence. — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) January 29, 2020

Alisson could have saved the Titanic if the iceberg was bearing down on goal. — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) January 29, 2020

I'm thinking Alisson is worth his price tag. — Erin Mc (@ErinNYC75) January 29, 2020

If anyone ever says Alisson isn’t the best goalkeeper in the world, he’s got the joint most clean sheets in the Premier League. After missing 8 games this season. Absolutely untouchable. pic.twitter.com/mKacCcT6Un — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 29, 2020

This is #Alisson's 8th cleansheet and is joint top of the golden glove league despite missing two months of the season. He is tied with Pope, Schmeichel, Henderson and Foster. #LFC — LFCZA ?? ???? (@LFCZA) January 29, 2020

Game in hand won. 19 points clear in Jan. Liverpool top the league and they won’t be moved. Klopp understood that game so well, filled the midfield at the perfect time. Out of words for Alisson, world’s best. Has nothing to do all game and produces magic when needed. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) January 29, 2020

And the relentless Reds received mass applause as records continue to tumble…

70 points and it’s not even February. Doubt we’ll ever see this again — Tom McMahon (@tomjpmac) January 29, 2020

Relentless, absolutely relentless. — D E E P D A S T A R D L Y (@srijandeep) January 29, 2020

32 wins from 33 matches Best team in the fucking world — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) January 29, 2020

“We’ve beaten every team once..after 24 games..Hahahahahaha. Relentless Red Machine!” – Iluvatar on the forums.

“Best team in the world. No other words are needed.” – William Henderson on Facebook.

And just like that, the Reds go 19 points clear. From back to front this is a peerless team. What Klopp has done in 4 years is nothing short of miraculous — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) January 29, 2020

Liverpool are 19 points clear. That is absolutely ridiculous. They have beaten every team in a top-flight season for the first time in the club’s history. Their consistency is astonishing. Rewriting the record books every week #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 29, 2020

19 point lead at the end of January. Absolutely phenomenal, 41 matches unbeaten in the Premier League. #WHULIV — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) January 29, 2020

More history is made. Liverpool have become the first team to take 106 points from a run of 38 league games: W34 D4 L0 F90 A23. The Reds. pic.twitter.com/5a0FTJDMuf — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 29, 2020