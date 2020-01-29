“Rewriting the record books,” “Absolutely relentless” – Fans react as Reds move 19 points clear

29 January 2020

Liverpool moved an astonishing 19 points clear atop of the table with a 2-0 win at West Ham, and fans were rightly in a celebratory mood.


West Ham 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League, London Stadium
January 29, 2020

Goals: Salah 35’, Oxlade-Chamberlain 52’

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds made the trip to the capital for a meeting with West Ham, a game which postponed due to Liverpool’s involvement in the Club World Cup.

And it presented a chance to move 19 points clear of Man City after 24 games, and while the Hammers presented a united defensive front Liverpool’s domination on the ball soon reaped its rewards.

After Divock Origi was impeded in the area, Mohamed Salah powered home the resulting spot-kick to hand the Reds a lead heading into the break.

And Liverpool’s leading goalscorer would then turn provider early in the second with a sumptuous through ball to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, creating a comfortable two-goal buffer which would remain come the end of the 90.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

On another night of key milestones, Salah notched one of his own in an impressive display…

“That pass was super sexy from mo, perfect weight!!”

indianscouser on the forums.

 

But plenty of his teammates also stood out in what was a dominant performance from Klopp’s men…

“Bobby being his usual brilliant self and creating with his usual flair and work rate.”

Neukolln on the forums.

 

There was a need to single Alisson out, however, and shower him with praise after a number of exceptional saves…

 

And the relentless Reds received mass applause as records continue to tumble…

“We’ve beaten every team once..after 24 games..Hahahahahaha. Relentless Red Machine!”

Iluvatar on the forums.

“Best team in the world. No other words are needed.”

William Henderson on Facebook.

