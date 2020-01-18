Rhian Brewster opened his senior account just 19 minutes into his home debut for Swansea, with the Liverpool loanee scoring in a 2-1 victory.





The 19-year-old endured a difficult bow for the Swans in the South Wales derby, playing 90 minutes but struggling for chances in the final third in a 0-0 draw with Cardiff.

But with Steve Cooper impressed with his application, Brewster was rewarded with a second consecutive start and a first at the Liberty as Swansea hosted Wigan.

It began positively for Cooper’s side, but a period of sustained pressure was turned over as the Latics produced an excellent move from defence to attack to allow Nathan Byrne to fire home the opener.

Within three minutes of that goal, however, Brewster had two chances: the first wide, the second on target.

Both were supplied by fellow loanee Conor Gallagher, with the No. 19 netting his first-ever senior goal by latching onto the Chelsea midfielder’s reverse pass and shooting left-footed beyond David Marshall.

Chants of “Rhian Brewster, baby!” rang around the Liberty, with the striker swiftly gaining admirers among the Swans’ support.

His fellow forwards combined for another goal midway through the second half with Bersant Celina creating space on the left to launch a cross into the box for an Andre Ayew tap-in to seal a 2-1 win.

Brewster was heavily involved throughout, with the most shots on goal of any player (five) and, similar to his debut, the joint-most aerial duels won for the Swans (also five), before his withdrawal in the 84th minute.

The result reinforces Swansea’s ambitions of a playoff place in the Championship, as they now sit fifth, three points off third-placed Brentford.

They have scored the fewest goals of any side in the top half (34), but Cooper will be hoping Brewster can follow up his first for the club and increase that tally significantly by May.