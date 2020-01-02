Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday night, getting the new year off to the best possible start with another Premier League victory.



* Video via Sky Sports; geographic restrictions may apply.

Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United

Premier League, Anfield

January 2, 2020

Goals: Salah 4′, Mane 64′

It’s a new year, but the same old Liverpool: a home win in the Premier League, another dominant performance and a 13-point lead at the top of the table at the start of 2020.

This victory meant it was a full calendar year without defeat for Liverpool in the league, and a win in the next league game will be the best start to a season ever.

Jurgen Klopp made a single change to his starting lineup from the win over Wolves, with Naby Keita drafted in to replace Adam Lallana – but even before kick-off that had to change, with the No. 8 injured in the warm-up and replaced by James Milner.

The Reds didn’t let that worry them, scoring within minutes of the game starting thanks to Andy Robertson‘s low cross and Mohamed Salah‘s first-time finish.

While the floodgates didn’t open in terms of goals, it was a non-stop procession for the Reds in terms of possession and dominance.

Chances came and went for the likes of Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Salah—the latter having the best chance of the rest of the first half—but the Reds were completely in control despite not scoring a second.

After the break it was exactly the same; a constant stream of half-chances, controlling the areas of the pitch the game was played in and no real chances at all for the away side.

The points were made safe just after the hour mark, when Salah and Mane linked up over long distance and the No. 10 buried his chance at the second attempt.

More goals might have followed, with Roberto Firmino, Gini Wijnaldum and Salah again going close, but the three points were taken with barely a sweat broken.

Onto the FA Cup now for Jurgen’s Reds and the Merseyside derby!