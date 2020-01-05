Liverpool host Everton in the FA Cup this afternoon, where a spot in the fourth round is on the line. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.





Jurgen Klopp‘s side are set for domestic cup action today, with a Merseyside Derby scheduled for the third round of the FA Cup at Anfield.

The Reds head into the clash off the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Sheffield United, a result which ensures Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League for over 365 days.

But now attention turns to the fifth competition of the season, where an Everton side now managed by Carlo Ancelotti are the visitors against what is set to be a much-changed Liverpool outfit.

With games aplenty in recent weeks and injuries mounting, Klopp is expected to ring the changes to keep his side ticking over while also handing a debut to Takumi Minamino.

Everton have failed to win at Anfield since 1999 – will a younger-looking Reds outfit extend the Toffees’ misery this afternoon?

The match gets underway at 4.01pm (GMT)—or 11.01am in New York, 8.01am in Los Angeles, 3.01am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.01pm in Dubai and 7.01pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on BBC One in the UK, and is available to live stream on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Everton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ FA Cup Third Round clash on the following channels worldwide:

