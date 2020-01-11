Liverpool are back in Premier League action where the first visit to Tottenham Hotspur stadium awaits. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.





The Reds are set for their first visit to Tottenham’s new stadium tonight, where the opportunity to notch their 20th league win of the campaign is firmly on the agenda.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds head into the clash off the back of their FA Cup triumph over Everton, where a much-changed side rose to the occasion to secure Liverpool’s place in the next round.

With confidence and momentum at a high, Liverpool now face off against a Spurs side who have one win from their last five games across all competitions.

Since the two teams last met at the end of October, where the Reds emerged as 2-1 victors, Spurs have a new man at the helm with Jose Mourinho haven taken the reins.

The Reds’ recent history over Tottenham makes for good reading, with four wins from their last four meetings – can they make it five from five today?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT)—or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

US Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Tottenham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Premier League clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 11, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Supersport 3 Digitalb DStv Now, ESPN Play Sur, Optus Sport, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, RUSH, Sky Go, Sky HD, Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Sport UHD, Idman TV, Star Sports Select HD1, Belarus 5, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Canal+ Sport Online, SportKlub 1 Serbia, Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 3, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, CCTV-5, CCTV 5+ VIP, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 2, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, Viasat Ultra HD, ESPN2 Andina, TV3 Sport 3, Sky Pacific, Viaplay Finland, Viasat Football HD, Viasat Sports Premium, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Spiler1, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Mola TV, Sport 1, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, SPOTV ON, SPOTV, Sentanta Sports Kazakhstan, MaxTV Go, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, SPS HD, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mid Stadium, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, Truevisions Anywhere, S Sport+, S Sport, K+PM, Sentanta Sports Ukraine, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

