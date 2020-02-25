Anfield to host final Hillsborough memorial service

A Hillsborough memorial service will take place at Anfield for the final time this year, on the 31st anniversary of the disaster.

The last memorial service to take place at the Reds’ stadium was in 2016, on the 27th anniversary.

Explaining the decision to have a final service at Anfield, Margaret Aspinall, chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, said: “The 31st anniversary Hillsborough memorial service will be the last service ever to be held at Anfield stadium, which was a decision made by the families after much consideration.

“Going forward, the families of the 96 will continue to remember their loved ones each and every day as well as in their own way on the anniversary.

“To enable us to plan accordingly for the service we would urge you to obtain your ticket as early as possible and we have put a closing date of Tuesday March 31. Please only request a ticket if you plan on attending the service to avoid disappointing other people who wish to attend.

“For many, April 15 will be a working day and there will be those who are unable to attend. We invite you to join us in thought and prayers at this difficult time.”

* Tickets to the Hillsborough memorial service will be available from Wednesday February 26 at 9am GMT and can be obtained free of charge by visiting www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets or the ticket office at Anfield. Alternatively, you can call us on 0151 264 2500.