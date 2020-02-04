Liverpool secured their route to the fifth round of the FA Cup after the club’s young guns notched a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury, leaving fans bursting with pride.





Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury

FA Cup Fourth Round Replay, Anfield

February 4, 2020

Goals: Williams OG 76’

Neil Critchley fielded a young Liverpool lineup with seven teenagers and three debutants in the XI, playing under the Anfield lights for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

And despite their inexperience in comparison to Shrewsbury, the young Reds were the dominant side throughout, controlling possession and limiting the visitors’ sight on goal as the likes of Neco Williams and Curtis Jones came to the fore.

Williams twice came close to opening the scoring early in second before Shrewsbury’s Shaun Whalley had a goal from close range disallowed due to offside in the build-up.

And while a lack of a clinical edge had seen a goal evade them, one would soon come the Reds’ way after a sustained bout of pressure led to Ro-Shaun Williams heading the ball into his own net.

Liverpool would hold on for yet another memorable victory, where a trip to Chelsea now awaits in the fifth round.

Here’s how fans reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

The all-important goal sent fans into euphoria…

That Williams-to-Williams linkup though ??? — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) February 4, 2020

Brilliant pass by Williams though. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) February 4, 2020

“Ha ha ha fuck off FA and fuck off every single pundit in the country.” – Mascot88 on the forums.

”Fortress Anfield. I can’t imagine how these kids feel.” – Alright Now on the forums.

YESSSSSSSSSS — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 4, 2020

Can we just appreciate that ball from Neco Williams ???? — LFC Daytrippers Podcast (@LFCDaytrippers) February 4, 2020

GET INNN!! These young guys are full of swagger and confidence, nothing less than they deserve. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) February 4, 2020

The limited options of watching the game, however, led to frustration, debates & the need for alternatives…

Well done FA I pay for Skysports

BTSports

NBCSports

ESPN

LFCTV

Well done FA I pay for Skysports BTSports NBCSports ESPN LFCTV And the only way to watch the game is an illegal stream Tremendous bunch of old white Tory pricks — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) February 4, 2020

“I can’t remember the last time it wasn’t possible to watch us live. “Very strange situation.” – Craig_Johnston on the forums.

“The radio is my friend It is quite exciting listening to the commentary.” – Maria on the forums.

The FA not letting people across the world watch a sold out game and yet it’s Liverpool who are disrespecting the cup ???? https://t.co/1Ds0TzYqll — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) February 4, 2020

“I feel like Marty Mcfly with a broken DeLoren, now I have the visual first and the commentary 2 minutes late…” – alaskared on the forums.

I get the FA not showing Liverpool’s game in UK but why are they forbidding all international broadcasters from showing the game? It’s clearly being done to punish Liverpool but it only hurts Shrewsbury. That TV revenue would be big for them and they’re depriving them of that. — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) February 4, 2020

The FA: Liverpool only playing the kids? Well we’ll ban any televising of the game then! Liverpool fans: Hold my beer — Shithead (@Shithe4d) February 4, 2020

Williams & Jones were the standouts for many, but it was a night where all the young Reds shined…

Pedro Chirivella tonight. What a performance. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 4, 2020

“Wow just wow from Nico.” – theres always tomorrow on the forums.

This is Curtis Jones’ playground and Shrewsbury are just observing. Body roll nutmeg in the corner, followed moments later by a rabona cross. Away end taken to booing him already, always a good sign. Special, special talent. #LFC — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) February 4, 2020

Safe to say Curtis Jones has adopted the Bobby Firmino role tonight. And by that I mean taking the absolute piss. Good on him, full confidence! Should be after his fine form and sticking one in the top bin v errr England’s number..1. — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) February 4, 2020

Neco Williams has played three matches at Anfield this season. There is a very strong argument to say he has been Man of the Match on every occasion. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) February 4, 2020

Spare a thought for Bobby Duncan — Stephen McStocker ? (@hiblade) February 4, 2020

The kids are alright. Williams, Clarkson, Pedro and Elliott all very good but Curtis Jones was the best player on that pitch. Captain performance. Totally dominated the game, apart from 10 minutes after Udoh came on for them. Proud of those kids. — Biggies MaIIs (@MoMoneyMoSaIah) February 4, 2020

Elliott, Jones, Chirivella, Sepp at the back was just brilliant..Cain impressive in midfield. They all were fantastic in fairness to them, probably unfair to single any of them out really. Well done Critch and the boys! ??? #Proud #LFC #LIVSHR — John OB (@objohnob) February 4, 2020

And any talk of Liverpool ‘disrespecting’ the cup was rightfully pushed aside on a night where Liverpool dominated all facets of the game…

Disrespect the FA Cup my arse, Don’t disrespect the kids. #LFC — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) February 4, 2020

Very, very, very, very, very good from so many of those young players. Unreal bravery to play the way they did and to see out the game the way they managed. Superb, front to back. TOTALLY deserved progression. — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) February 4, 2020

Any talk of disrespecting cup (which was nonsense anyway) dispelled by the way the kids are playing. Shrewsbury being made to look like statues by a bunch of teenagers. This is a great chance for development of young British players, which the media are usually so keen to see — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) February 4, 2020

Liverpool are going to win this FA Cup, with a respectful sense of disrespect. — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) February 4, 2020

Just fantastic. An absolute credit to themselves and the club- what a special night. So much for that “disrespecting the cup” nonsense. pic.twitter.com/8wmrVA9YkT — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 4, 2020

Stunned at how good these Liverpool kids are. What a position the club’s in moving forwards. — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) February 4, 2020

Did we disrespect the FA Cup or did this country disrespect our under 18s? Let’s fucking win it now too. — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) February 4, 2020

“Absolutely fantastic performance. What a performance by these young men. Absolute giants. It was like David Vs Goliath. They were brilliant from start to finish. That’s how ya do it, superstars.” – Paul Hemnell on Facebook.

Can't quite believe that #LFC's youngest ever team have managed to do that. A proud, proud moment for the club's academy, Neil Critchley, and every single player involved this evening. As the fella who just passed the press box put it: "Disrespect the cup, my arse!" — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) February 4, 2020

Unbearable from cradle to grave. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) February 4, 2020

This is incredible. All the absolute nonsense that was written since the first game has been answered in emphatic style. #LFC youngsters completely dominated the game and are deservedly through the next round. Who's disrespecting the #FACup now? — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) February 4, 2020

Full credit to the youngsters on the pitch tonight for a superb performance and a fully-deserved victory, but the club would also like to thank the fans whose support throughout the evening was unrelenting. I'm sure that was a huge boost for Critch and this young team of warriors — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) February 4, 2020