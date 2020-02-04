“Disrespect the cup, my arse,” “A special night” – Fans react to young Reds’ FA Cup win

4 February 2020

Liverpool secured their route to the fifth round of the FA Cup after the club’s young guns notched a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury, leaving fans bursting with pride.


Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury

FA Cup Fourth Round Replay, Anfield
February 4, 2020

Goals: Williams OG 76’

Neil Critchley fielded a young Liverpool lineup with seven teenagers and three debutants in the XI, playing under the Anfield lights for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

And despite their inexperience in comparison to Shrewsbury, the young Reds were the dominant side throughout, controlling possession and limiting the visitors’ sight on goal as the likes of Neco Williams and Curtis Jones came to the fore.

Williams twice came close to opening the scoring early in second before Shrewsbury’s Shaun Whalley had a goal from close range disallowed due to offside in the build-up.

And while a lack of a clinical edge had seen a goal evade them, one would soon come the Reds’ way after a sustained bout of pressure led to Ro-Shaun Williams heading the ball into his own net.

Liverpool would hold on for yet another memorable victory, where a trip to Chelsea now awaits in the fifth round.

Here’s how fans reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

The all-important goal sent fans into euphoria…

“Ha ha ha fuck off FA and fuck off every single pundit in the country.”

Mascot88 on the forums.

”Fortress Anfield. I can’t imagine how these kids feel.”

Alright Now on the forums.

 

The limited options of watching the game, however, led to frustration, debates & the need for alternatives…

“I can’t remember the last time it wasn’t possible to watch us live.

“Very strange situation.” – Craig_Johnston on the forums.

“The radio is my friend  It is quite exciting listening to the commentary.”

Maria on the forums.

“I feel like Marty Mcfly with a broken DeLoren, now I have the visual first and the commentary 2 minutes late…” – alaskared on the forums.

 

Williams & Jones were the standouts for many, but it was a night where all the young Reds shined…

“Wow just wow from Nico.”

theres always tomorrow on the forums.

 

And any talk of Liverpool ‘disrespecting’ the cup was rightfully pushed aside on a night where Liverpool dominated all facets of the game…

“Absolutely fantastic performance. What a performance by these young men. Absolute giants. It was like David Vs Goliath. They were brilliant from start to finish. That’s how ya do it, superstars.” – Paul Hemnell on Facebook.

Fan Comments