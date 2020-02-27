Jamie Carragher has joined forces with Kit It Out by donating a collection of shirts he swapped for during his illustrious career.

Liverpool’s former No. 23, who played 737 games for the Reds, went toe to toe with some of football’s most famous names for both club and country.

And in that time he inherited a collection of shirts which would be sure to leave many in awe, and now he has donated them to Kit It Out for an auction to raise money for the organisation and the 23 Foundation.

Kit It Out is a Liverpool based project which aims to provide football kits that are no longer used a new lease of life, distributing them to families who may not otherwise have the means to provide kits to their children.

Unbelievable news, thanks so much to @Carra23 for signing and donating all the shirts he has swapped with players throughout his career, we will auction one off every Monday till the following Friday until the bids are in. All raised will be split between us an @JC23Foundation ? pic.twitter.com/0EBCBpx9fL — Kit it Out (@Kititout1) February 26, 2020

The movement started in October 2019 and also looks to help homeless teams and refugees to find suitable attire in order to ensure they feel comfortable to get involved in football in their local area.

And Carragher is one of the latest supporters, with his shirts set to be auctioned off, starting from Monday next week – with one in five shirts to be won by a raffle, ensuring everyone is in with a chance.

Entries for those will be in the form of donations to Fans Supporting Foodbanks, with Kit It Out explaining that “the high rollers, even though it would make the most money, won’t win every shirt.”

From Roma’s Francesco Totti and Rodrigo Taddei to Udinese’s Antonio Di Natale and everything in-between, Carragher’s collection is one which will undoubtedly raise valuable funds for both charities.

It is a brilliant gesture from Carragher and one which in-turn will enrich the lives of those across the city, something which is close to his heart as his work with his 23 Foundation shows.

The foundation aims to help provide disadvantaged kids from the city the opportunities to succeed, which recently includes investing heavily in 3G pitches in his local communities to help remove the barriers to entry at grassroots football level.

Kit It Out’s belief is that “every person who wants to play in a kit should have access to one” and if you would like to find out how to participate in the auction and raffle or donate, you can get in touch via their Twitter or Facebook pages.