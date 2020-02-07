Lallana leaving & new Anfield Road expansion info – Friday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool’s senior players have begun to return and a week’s training and preparation is around the corner. Meantime, there’s news on the future.





Anfield Road End expansion updates

Documents have been revealed regarding the club’s expansion of the Anfield Road end of the stadium, with Insider Media reporting their findings.

The capacity will increase by just over 7,000 seats, taking the total at that end of the ground to around 16,000 and the total Anfield capacity to beyond 61,000.

With regards to the actual detail, it’s largely as expected: a two-tier stand, red brick construction and a central glazed section. It will be built, of course, to match the new Main Stand, with the exterior built first around the current stand to allow works to continue during the season and leave the stadium in full use.

The full planning application should be submitted during 2020, with an estimated completion date of 2022.

Local residents have already been invited to the next stage of the public consultation process next week.

Lallana’s summer options emerge

Adam Lallana looks almost certain to depart the Reds at the end of the season, with his contract expiring and game time at a premium.

Early Friday morning brought news of the teams most interested in him, with ex-Reds boss Brendan Rodgers at the head of the queue with Leicester City.

At least three other Premier League teams are said to be keen on signing the No. 20, including Spurs and Arsenal.

It looks as though he’ll almost be able to have his pick of the teams in and around the European spots to join, which is a nod to his influence and ability at his peak—though that was at least three years ago now, with injuries consistently disrupting his involvement since.

In the meantime, he’ll still be trying to be playing as much as possible as the Reds continue to push for more trophies.

Decision-making at the top of the game

It’s not always only about the on-pitch news; today sees the focus at the higher end of the spectrum.

Trophies the reward but finances a bonus

We are all in it for the glory – but the players get their expenses paid too, and then a bit more!

For the fans, seeing that Premier League trophy lofted by those in Red will be the end of 30 years of frustration and the parties will go on for a while afterward.

The players who have achieved it, though, will bank a cool £4 million between them as well as getting hold of those winners’ medals, with a sliding scale on appearances deciding how much each player gets.

It’s estimated that key performers would earn around £150,000 each for this bonus.

Jurgen Klopp would also get a hefty bonus, per his contract terms with the club.

Nice little earners for a job (almost!) well done!

