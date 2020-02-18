Liverpool’s defence of their European crown continues in the first leg of the last-16 tie at Atletico Madrid tonight. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

A trip to the continent is now on the agenda for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds after their 1-0 victory at Norwich over the weekend.

The result moved Liverpool 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League after 26 games, with 17 league wins in succession ensuring confidence and momentum remains at an all-time high.

And now a return to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, the scene of the Reds’ sixth European Crown triumph awaits with the stadium’s rightful owners the opposition.

Atletico Madrid have struggled for consistency in La Liga this season, picking up 40 points from 24 games, where they have won just one of their last seven across all competitions.

The two sides have met just four times in their history, where the last saw Liverpool knocked out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage on away goals in 2010.

Group stage meetings in the Champions League in 2008 resulted in two draws, but can Liverpool bring back a win on enemy territory for the second leg at Anfield?

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT)—or 9pm in Madrid, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 12am (Wednesday) in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT, TUDN and UniMas in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ last-16 Champions League first leg clash on the following channels worldwide:

