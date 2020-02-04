A young Liverpool side host Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round replay tonight, but finding a means to watch the game on TV may prove difficult.





The Reds added another fixture to their schedule after squandering a two-goal lead at New Meadow, with Curtis Jones‘ strike and an own goal from Donald Love cancelled out by a Jason Cummings brace.

The immediate aftermath of the draw saw Jurgen Klopp announce neither he or members of his first team would be present for the replay, with the winter break to be respected.

Neil Critchley is, therefore, in the dugout at Anfield tonight as he oversees “an under-19 or under-20 team at best,” with a place in the fifth round at Chelsea on the line.

Unfortunately, it appears as though the FA have pulled all broadcast options due to Klopp’s decision to miss the game, which is not only a detriment to fans, but also Shrewsbury and the competition in general.

But the hope is that the sold-out tie will eventually be available, one way or another.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT)—or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury is not on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for TV broadcasters originally listed as showing the match live.

Rest of the World

The following channels had previously listed the game as live for broadcast worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, DAZN, beIN Sports Connect, PPTV Sport China, SKY PerfecTV LIVE, Sukachan 0, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Eurosport Player Sweden

