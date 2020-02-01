Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield today in their final Premier League game before the winter break. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.





Less than three days after the win at West Ham, Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds are back in action as Southampton make the trip to Anfield.

Liverpool broke the 70 point barrier after notching their 23rd win from 24 games, where an opportunity to extend their lead to 22 points atop of the table, at least temporarily, now awaits.

The Reds are on a run of 15 successive league victories and while the Saints had found themselves in the relegation discussion earlier in the campaign, they are now on a run of seven wins from their last 11 to see them placed ninth in the table.

Ex-Red Danny Ings has proved key to their upturn in form and will make his return to Anfield as a member of the opposition for the first time since his departure in 2018.

Liverpool have won each of their last five meetings against Southampton – will they make it six this afternoon?

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT)—or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is not on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Southampton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Premier League clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN3 Sur, Optus Sport, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Armenia 2, RUSH, Sky Go, Sky HD, Sky Sport 1 HD, Idman TV, Belarus 5, Play Sports 2, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Canal+ Sport Online, SportKlub HD Serbia, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 3, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, Nova Sport Bulgaria, DAZN, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, CCTV 5+ VIP, Sportklub HD Croatia, Cytavision Sports 2, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, ESPN2 Andina, TV3 Sport, Sky Pacific, Viasat Sports Premium, Free, Cosmote Sport 3 HD, Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Digi Sport 1, SiminnSport, Mola TV, TVRI, Premier Sports ROI 1, Sport 1, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SPOTV, SPOTV ON 2, MaxTV Go, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, SPS HD, Skynet Sports 6, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sport, nc+ GO, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, mio Stadium 108, SportKlub 2 Slovenia, Viaplay Sweden, Maximo 360, S Sport+, S Sport, True Premier Football HD 1 , Sentanta Sports Ukraine UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, K+PM

