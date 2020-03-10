Liverpool are casting an eye back to their maiden Premier League campaign in 1992/93, and a number of moments stood out above the rest.

With live football on the back-burner for the foreseeable future, Liverpool have looked to fill the weekend void by turning back the clock and revisiting the Reds’ every Premier League season since its inception.

Every Saturday and Sunday, Liverpool will showcase goals from each Premier League campaign in chronological order and it all kicks off with the 1992/93 campaign.

The Reds, under the tutelage of Graeme Souness, finished sixth in the topflight in a season where they scored 62 goals in total, with 16 different players etching their name on the scoresheet.

Rush continued to set the pace…

Ian Rush finished the season as the leading goalscorer with 14 and regardless of it was his right or left foot or his head, they all seemed to find the net with style.

It was also a campaign which saw him surpass Roger Hunt as the club’s all-time top goalscorer with his 287th goal coming against Man United in October, before his 300th arrived later in the season.

You could never tire of Rushie’s trademark celebration.

When Walters was on form, he was unstoppable…

Mark Walters’ Liverpool career was plagued by inconsistency, but his output in the Premier League‘s first season was one to behold.

He scored the Reds’ first-ever Premier League goal in a 2-1 win over Sheffield United and went on to notch 11, with his thunderous effort against Kenny Dalglish’s Blackburn a clear standout.

He had tricks, skills and pace in abundance and was as important in setting up goals as he was scoring them.

No flashy boots in sight…

These days boots are a major form of expression in the game, with bright colours and designs mixed with new technology ensuring one will stand out on the field.

Here though, there are none in sight with the traditional black and white boots dominating the landscape. Suppose it is what we would now deem retro.

Black and white boots will always give off the vide you mean business and who could oppose them if they made a widespread return to the game.

Molby’s penalty run-up…

Talk about a long run-up.

Jan Molby at times appeared closer to the centre circle than he did the penalty spot as he gave himself enough room to build-up speed, and the level of anticipation, before taking aim.

It worked though as his return from the spot was prolific, he scored all three chances in 1992/93 and finished his Liverpool career with 42 from 45.

Hit and miss kits…

Liverpool’s Adidas kit, which commemorated the Reds’ centenary season, was a thing of beauty both in red and green.

The goalkeeper kits on show from the whole division, on the other hand, are polarising at best.

The padding, the glorious padding, is truly something to behold – not to mention the combination of various colours and designs. You’ve got to appreciate the 1990s style.

The Kop end was popular for goals…

The Kop has always had the power to summon the goals and this season was no different.

Of the 41 goals scored at Anfield in 1992/93, 25 of them were in front of the standing Kop, the second to last season it was in place.

The Reds won 13 of their home games, drawing four and losing the remaining four in a campaign with a total of 42 games.

Everton’s late Anfield misery still rings true…

We’ve had our fair share of inflicting misery on the Blues at the death in recent years, and we have Sadio Mane and Divock Origi to thank for that, and it was a similar story over 27 years ago.

Ronny Rosenthal was the man on this occasion with a driving effort into the far corner with 90+1 minutes on the clock, in front of the Kop no less.

Some things never change.

Could Hutchison score anything but a screamer?

Don Hutchison would net seven in the campaign and each was emphatic as the next, there would be no soft touch where he was concerned and no goalkeeper stood a chance in stopping him.

It would be his most prolific season for the club before a long list of off the field incidents would end his Liverpool career.

Redknapp’s hair…

A bowl cut to be revered. It was not short nor was it long, it was caught somewhere in between for Jamie Redknapp in his breakthrough season.

It wasn’t the only eyebrow-raising barnet in the team though.

Redknapp’s career would be plagued by injury, be he would bring his 308-game career to an end in 2001 as a well-respected servant and with a trim not too dissimilar to Steven Gerrard’s.

Martin Tyler’s lack of enthusiasm for Liverpool is nothing new…

The Sky Sports commentator is continually on the end of criticism regarding his monotone assessment of a Liverpool goal and from the evidence, it was a similar story in 1992/93.

There’s an ongoing theory that he really loathes Liverpool, while claims have also made the rounds of him being a Man United fan.

Even Gary Neville shows greater enthusiasm when Liverpool score.