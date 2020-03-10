A 20-man outfield squad trained at Melwood on Tuesday, with Jordan Henderson present as Liverpool prepare to host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Henderson is back fit after a hamstring injury that kept him out of the last four games, and the captain is likely to start in the Reds’ last-16 decider at Anfield.

Liverpool head into the tie with a 1-0 deficit, and Jurgen Klopp urged his players to “expect a really ‘experienced’ performance from Atletico” and show they are “better than the first game.”

Klopp took a backseat as Andreas Kornmayer put the squad through their paces in front of the cameras at Melwood, with no surprises in terms of the squad involved.

Andy Robertson is back from a minor injury, while Naby Keita remains fit having returned to the matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Xherdan Shaqiri remains out with an unknown issue, while elsewhere Alisson was not with the group of goalkeepers training with John Achterberg, with Caiomhin Kelleher also out.

Adrian is set to start again on Wednesday night, with Andy Lonergan on the substitutes’ bench for the first time in the Champions League.

Youngsters Neco Williams and Curtis Jones were part of the squad in training, though there was no sign of Harvey Elliott despite the under-23s’ clash with Wolfsburg being postponed.

Klopp is not likely to make many changes from the side that won at Anfield on Saturday, with Robertson set to replace James Milner at left-back and, potentially, both the captain and vice-captain coming into midfield.

There is a big decision to make over Fabinho, who has been out of form since his return from injury but still one of the Reds’ best options in the middle of the park.

Fabinho could come out at the expense of Milner, with Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain other candidates for the third midfielder if Henderson does start alongside Gini Wijnaldum.

Liverpool’s Squad Training for Atletico

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Williams

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Milner, Lallana, Jones

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Origi, Minamino

* Goalkeepers trained separately.