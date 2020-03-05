LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp’s perfect response to latest question on Liverpool and coronavirus

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp does not understand why his opinion on coronavirus was being sought after Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.

The Reds boss was asked whether the club was worried about the spread of the virus, but told the assembled press that he was not the man to ask.

“Look, what I don’t like in life is that a very serious thing, a football manager’s opinion is important,” said Klopp.

“I don’t understand it. I really don’t understand it.

“It’s not important what famous people say. We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge like me, talking about something.

“People with knowledge will talk about it and should tell the people ‘do this, do that, do this,’ and everything will be fine, or not.

“Politics, coronavirus, why me? I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave.

“My opinion is really not important.”

Klopp was speaking after Liverpool lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round, his side’s third defeat in four games.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments