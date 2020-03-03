LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 3, 2020: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino and his team-mates walk out before the FA Cup 5th Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge in search of a win in the FA Cup fifth round—the furthest they’ve reached under Jurgen Klopp. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is 7.45pm (GMT), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams or use the comments below.

Teams

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Gilmour, Kovacic, Barkley; Willian, Pedro, Giroud

Subs: Caballero, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Mount, Anjorin, Batshuayi

Liverpool: Adrian; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Lallana, Jones; Mane, Origi, Minamino

Subs: Lonergan, Matip, Milner, Chirivella, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

