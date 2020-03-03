Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge in search of a win in the FA Cup fifth round—the furthest they’ve reached under Jurgen Klopp. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is 7.45pm (GMT), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Teams

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Gilmour, Kovacic, Barkley; Willian, Pedro, Giroud

Subs: Caballero, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Mount, Anjorin, Batshuayi

Liverpool: Adrian; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Lallana, Jones; Mane, Origi, Minamino

Subs: Lonergan, Matip, Milner, Chirivella, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino

