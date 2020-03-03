Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge in search of a win in the FA Cup fifth round—the furthest they’ve reached under Jurgen Klopp. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is 7.45pm (GMT), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.
Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams or use the comments below.
Teams
Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Gilmour, Kovacic, Barkley; Willian, Pedro, Giroud
Subs: Caballero, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Mount, Anjorin, Batshuayi
Liverpool: Adrian; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Lallana, Jones; Mane, Origi, Minamino
Subs: Lonergan, Matip, Milner, Chirivella, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments