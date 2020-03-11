A make-or-break night awaits at Anfield as Liverpool look to overturn their first-leg deficit to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (GMT) and the referee is Danny Makkelie (NED).

Teams

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Lonergan, Matip, Milner, Fabinho, Lallana, Minamino, Origi

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Tripper, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Correa, Thomas, Saul, Koke; Costa, Felix

Subs: Adan, Gimenez, Vrsaljko, Llorente, Lemar, Carrasco, Morata

