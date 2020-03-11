LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 11, 2020: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson (R) and Club Atlético de Madrid's A?ngel Correa during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid – Follow the Champions League tie here

A make-or-break night awaits at Anfield as Liverpool look to overturn their first-leg deficit to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (GMT) and the referee is Danny Makkelie (NED).

Ben Twelves is running today’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Lonergan, Matip, Milner, Fabinho, Lallana, Minamino, Origi

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Tripper, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Correa, Thomas, Saul, Koke; Costa, Felix

Subs: Adan, Gimenez, Vrsaljko, Llorente, Lemar, Carrasco, Morata

Our coverage updates automatically below:

