Liverpool have announced their final Hillsborough memorial service, to have been held at Anfield on April 15, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The service was set to mark the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, and on the consultation of the families affected would be the last-ever held at Anfield.

But now the date is set to be rescheduled, with the decision made in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen the government advise restrictions on mass gatherings.

The Premier League had already suspended activity after a number of cases among players and staff, and now Liverpool have confirmed the memorial service will now not take place on the intended date.

Margaret Aspinall, chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, provided a message to supporters to explain the decision.

“In light of recent events, a decision was made collectively by the families to postpone our final memorial service at Anfield,” Aspinall said.

“We wish to keep as many people safe as possible and we believe this is the right approach. We hope to provide an update in the near future on a rescheduled date for the service.

“On behalf of the HFSG, I would like to thank everyone for their understanding in this matter.

“I would also ask that you join us in our prayers on April 15 to remember the 96 and keep the families and everyone who has been affected in your thoughts at this difficult time.”

Liverpool have advised those planning to attend to retain their tickets as they will be used for the rescheduled date, with further information due in the future.