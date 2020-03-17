Liverpool have been ranked as the most valuable squad in Europe, with a recent study by the CIES Football Observatory placing them above Man City and Barcelona.

The Reds have made great strides under Jurgen Klopp in recent years, with their performances on the pitch matched with exceptional business in the transfer market.

Part of their approach sees undervalued players given an opportunity to reach their potential, with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all establishing themselves as world class at Anfield.

Clinching the European Cup last June is set to be followed by a first-ever Premier League title on the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign, and their values have risen as a result.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, in their latest rankings, the 20 most valuable players in the Liverpool squad are worth a combined £1.28 billion.

City are the next highest at £1.24 billion, with Barca trailing in third at £1.1 billion and Real Madrid (£1bn) and Chelsea (£916m) making up the rest of the top five.

CIES have explained their algorithm for estimating values based on eight different factors ranging from the age, contract length and performances of the player to the club’s sporting and economic level, in the context of inflation.

Man United are valued at £916 million, with the next-closest from the Premier League being Tottenham (£716m); Spurs are directly below Liverpool’s most recent Champions League opponents Atletico Madrid (£760m).

Back in January, Salah was revealed as CIES’ third most-valuable player in Europe’s top five leagues, at £160 million, behind only Kylian Mbappe (£241m) and Raheem Sterling (£203m).

Mane (£141m), Firmino (£101m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£100m) were also in the top 20, with their estimated fees playing a significant part in Liverpool being considered the most-valued squad in Europe.