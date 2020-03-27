The Liverpool squad are set to resume training ‘together’ as the coronavirus lockdown continues, with Jurgen Klopp overseeing sessions while the players remain at home.

New measures in the UK have restricted the public to their homes whenever possible until at least April 13, with the government set to review the situation after three weeks.

With the Premier League suspended until further notice and training grounds restricted, this has left players to follow individual training programmes on their own.

But now, according to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Klopp’s initial outlook on the situation as similar to an international break will change as the squad reconvene via Zoom.

Zoom is a remote conferencing service that allows large groups to share audio and video at the same time, and is currently in use by offices across the country during the lockdown.

For Liverpool, it can be used to conduct group training routines, likely led by head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer and Klopp’s assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders.

“The plan is to move on to daily group sessions, with all the players doing their gym work at the same time via smartphones or smart TVs,” a club source told Pearce.

“It’s a period of real uncertainty but it’s important to retain that team spirit and camaraderie and guard against players feeling lonely and isolated.”

Klopp is already in contact with the squad on a regular basis through WhatsApp, while their training data is logged by the club’s sports scientists, but now the squad will be monitored via video link too.

Gym equipment and food parcels are also being delivered to players to ensure they are in the best position possible to maintain their fitness.

Previously, Alisson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Nathaniel Clyne and Yasser Larouci were still visiting Melwood to undergo treatment on their respective injuries, but their rehabilitation will also be overseen at home.

This is a logical step for Liverpool, as it remains unclear when play will resume despite fixtures currently postponed until the start of May.

Ensuring the squad remain connected during this period is vital, with an extended period of isolation likely to have an effect on morale, and Klopp will be keen to ensure spirits are high ahead of a return to action at a later date.