LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 11, 2020: Liverpool's Andy Robertson looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“One of our best performances”, “Punished by poor goalkeeping” – Fans react to Champions League exit

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening following a 3-2 defeat after extra-time.

Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid (AET)

Champions League Last-16 Second Leg, Anfield
March 11, 2020

Goals: Wijnaldum 43′, Firmino 94′; Llorente 97′ & 105′, Morata 120′

The Reds faced a huge night at Anfield, as Atletico brought a 1-0 lead with them from the first leg.

A cagey first half wasn’t helped by atrocious weather, with good chances few and far between but Jan Oblak forced into a few good saves.

Gini Wijnaldum headed Liverpool in front just before half-time, however, as his preference for scoring big Champions League goals continues.

The game went to extra-time and Roberto Firmino put Jurgen Klopp‘s team in pole position, firing home at the second attempt.

Disaster then struck, though, as Marcos Llorente capitalised on a bad error by Adrian, before scoring another soon after.

Alvaro Morata added another in dying seconds, as Liverpool’s reign as European champions came to a heartbreaking end.

Here’s how fans reacted to the victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

A superb performance was lauded, despite the result…

“Well fought from the boys. Best performance in a while.” – Joshua Wilson on Facebook.

“I am still very proud of our team and coaches. We tried our best and it is true, you need a little bit of good luck in Champions League. We go again next year.” – Maria on the forums.

 

Adrian ultimately proved to be the difference at Anfield…

“That’s hard to take. Best team for 90+ minutes but yet another keeper error has booted us out of another cup. We wish Allison the speediest of recoveries! YNWA” – Kurt Mitchell on Facebook.

“Which goalies are for sale then….” – Wilkored08 on the forums.

 

Several individuals earned special praise for their efforts…

 

Focus swiftly turned to Everton away and winning the Premier League title…

“Not going to sit here and trash my team though. They’re two games away from winning the English league and will be back in the Champions League next year. They’ve already done so much this year, just finish out the season strong. YNWA” – Keven Spencer on Facebook.

“Will have to accept the consolation prize of the premier league title now.” – FilthyBloke on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments