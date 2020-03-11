Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening following a 3-2 defeat after extra-time.

Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid (AET)

Champions League Last-16 Second Leg, Anfield

March 11, 2020

Goals: Wijnaldum 43′, Firmino 94′; Llorente 97′ & 105′, Morata 120′

The Reds faced a huge night at Anfield, as Atletico brought a 1-0 lead with them from the first leg.

A cagey first half wasn’t helped by atrocious weather, with good chances few and far between but Jan Oblak forced into a few good saves.

Gini Wijnaldum headed Liverpool in front just before half-time, however, as his preference for scoring big Champions League goals continues.

The game went to extra-time and Roberto Firmino put Jurgen Klopp‘s team in pole position, firing home at the second attempt.

Disaster then struck, though, as Marcos Llorente capitalised on a bad error by Adrian, before scoring another soon after.

Alvaro Morata added another in dying seconds, as Liverpool’s reign as European champions came to a heartbreaking end.

Here’s how fans reacted to the victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

A superb performance was lauded, despite the result…

Liverpool with one of their best performances of the season. I don’t buy the narrative of Atletico masterclass at all. Goalkeeper errors & missed chances killed us #LFC #LIVATL — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) March 11, 2020

You're always vulnerable to the law of 's*** happens' in football, something #LFC have largely avoided en route to back-to-back CL finals. Unfortunately, they were reminded of that adage at the wrong time here and it cost them. Hard lines for the soon-to-be champions of England. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) March 11, 2020

Can't feel devastated here, just proud. It's just one of those days, simple as that. Performance great, hugely unlucky, take it on the chin. Still a truly great football team. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 11, 2020

Didn't deserve to go out. Shit happens. On to the next. — Philippa Smallwood (@Pippa35) March 11, 2020

“Well fought from the boys. Best performance in a while.” – Joshua Wilson on Facebook.

“I am still very proud of our team and coaches. We tried our best and it is true, you need a little bit of good luck in Champions League. We go again next year.” – Maria on the forums.

That’s gutting but if you don’t take your chances and your keeper plays like that you’ve got no chance. Lads gave everting and did us proud — Joseph Norton (@JosephNorton97) March 11, 2020

Generally speaking, that was a very good Liverpool performance, torn apart in 5-10mins. An absolute sickener given it could've been 3/4-0 in 90mins, before eventually being decided between two 'keepers. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) March 11, 2020

Oddly, the first 90 minutes was one of our best performances in a long time. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) March 11, 2020

JUST LIKE THE TEAM, THAT’S GOING TO WIN THE FOOTBALL LEAGUE pic.twitter.com/87LuGCNWQe — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) March 11, 2020

Adrian ultimately proved to be the difference at Anfield…

Career ending performance from Adrian — Tom McMahon (@tomjpmac) March 11, 2020

Adrian knocked us out of two cups. — – (@lfcrealtalk) March 11, 2020

“That’s hard to take. Best team for 90+ minutes but yet another keeper error has booted us out of another cup. We wish Allison the speediest of recoveries! YNWA” – Kurt Mitchell on Facebook.

“Which goalies are for sale then….” – Wilkored08 on the forums.

Better team lost, but only got ourselves to blame. Missed numerous chances to put them away & then punished by poor goalkeeping. — Jason Roberts (@Ja5onRoberts) March 11, 2020

Devastated. Great performance but the keeper cost us in the end, that's the hardest thing to take — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) March 11, 2020

Several individuals earned special praise for their efforts…

Gini Wijnaldum vs Atletico • 79% passing

• 30/38 passes

• 4 chances created (2nd most in game)

• 4/5 dribbles

• 3/3 tackles

• 5/8 aerial duels

• 1 goal pic.twitter.com/NtSE9CsG6n — LFC Stats (@LFCData) March 11, 2020

That’s probably the best I’ve seen Oxlade-Chamberlain play. — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) March 11, 2020

Oxlade-chamberlain has been unreal!!!! Mom for me by a mile — Scott Drew (@scottdrew14) March 11, 2020

How good has Salah been tonight, fucking unreal — Will (@lfcwiII) March 11, 2020

JAMES MILNER = WARRIOR ?? — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 11, 2020

Gini has been magnificent in this match. He’s my MotM so far. #lfc — Jim (@11amAirRaid) March 11, 2020

Focus swiftly turned to Everton away and winning the Premier League title…

Champions League win last season, Premier League win this season. Once it settles down and a little time passes, I’ll reflect so happily on this time as a Liverpool supporter. It’s just the way this season has gone that right now I feel completely and utterly deflated. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) March 11, 2020

• The boys did everything they could.

• Supporters were brilliant.

• Heartbreaking to go out like this.

• Haven’t felt this way in a long time.

• Oblak was on another level.

• Less spoken about Adrian the better.

• Let’s go win the league now. Everton (A), next — – (@AnfieldRd96) March 11, 2020

Should have won that game comfortably, wasted chances and no Allison cost us dear. Still it's been a hell of a run, 2 finals in 2 years and one win. Winning the league for the 1st time in 30 years will soften the blow. Let's get this wrapped up… — @geggenpress (@wiltj1972) March 11, 2020

“Not going to sit here and trash my team though. They’re two games away from winning the English league and will be back in the Champions League next year. They’ve already done so much this year, just finish out the season strong. YNWA” – Keven Spencer on Facebook.

“Will have to accept the consolation prize of the premier league title now.” – FilthyBloke on the forums.

Okay next game plan: Finish the two wins needed for the league. And then cancel the PL and the CL due to coronavirus. Liverpool then become English champions, World champions and remain European champions in one season. pic.twitter.com/kfwZyUmuBr — Joe Dameron (@joekaosjr) March 11, 2020

YNWA Adrian!

Chin up lad. We're gonna win the league! ?? — Fields Of Anfield Road (@FOARsite) March 11, 2020

Thought @LFC we’re brilliant tonight. Not many get Atletico flustered & they were. Held on due to our missed chances & Oblak. Reserve keeper cost us. Small margins. Dust ourselves off & win the league. Get it done. — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) March 11, 2020

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.