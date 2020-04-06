General Anfield matchday Flag Kop supporters (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Impact of fans” hailed as FSG “do the right thing” – Fans react to Liverpool’s furlough U-turn

FSG were acknowledged for “admitting a mistake” as the “impact of fans” prompted the Liverpool owners to take a U-turn in their plan to furlough non-playing staff.

The club’s announcement on Saturday that they would be utilising the government’s scheme to cover 80 percent of their furloughed staff’s wages, topped up by a further 20 percent themselves, was widely criticised.

For an institution with the turnover of Liverpool to draw upon funds that are desperately needed elsewhere was deemed irresponsible at best.

That prompted, over two days later, the confirmation that the club would no longer be pushing forward with their plans to furlough staff, with a statement claiming they are “truly sorry” and had “opted to find alternative means.”

It was a much-needed change of tack, and taking to Twitter after the news broke fans, journalists and supporters’ groups reflected on the decision.

 

Clearly, the U-turn was hailed as the “right decision”…

 

FSG were praised for admitting their mistakes…

 

However there was a sense that it was an unnecessary error…

 

The power of fans was key…

 

And as Liverpool join the two Manchester clubs, focus turned to Spurs and Co…

