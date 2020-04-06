FSG were acknowledged for “admitting a mistake” as the “impact of fans” prompted the Liverpool owners to take a U-turn in their plan to furlough non-playing staff.

The club’s announcement on Saturday that they would be utilising the government’s scheme to cover 80 percent of their furloughed staff’s wages, topped up by a further 20 percent themselves, was widely criticised.

For an institution with the turnover of Liverpool to draw upon funds that are desperately needed elsewhere was deemed irresponsible at best.

That prompted, over two days later, the confirmation that the club would no longer be pushing forward with their plans to furlough staff, with a statement claiming they are “truly sorry” and had “opted to find alternative means.”

It was a much-needed change of tack, and taking to Twitter after the news broke fans, journalists and supporters’ groups reflected on the decision.

Clearly, the U-turn was hailed as the “right decision”…

In his letter, Moore says: "We believe we came to the wrong decision."

Liverpool absolutely came to the wrong decision on Saturday afternoon. They have now arrived at the right decision. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) April 6, 2020

Well done to #LFC for reversing their furlough decision – they didn't have to, and they deserve some credit for doing so. But it's still staggering it took a public backlash for them to realise that would be the reaction – that should have been obvious from the start. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) April 6, 2020

I hold Liverpool to a higher standard than any other company in the world. I did not expect them to U-turn but my word I'm glad they did. — Chris Pajak (@mrbloodred) April 6, 2020

Fair play to Liverpool. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 6, 2020

Never too late to do the right thing @LFC @PeterMooreLFC ?? — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 6, 2020

Well done @LFC you seen the error of your ways and rightly reversed the furlough decision…#LFC ? — Gazzzzaaaa ???????? (@SwanyThaRed) April 6, 2020

FSG were praised for admitting their mistakes…

It's never too late to do the right thing. #LFC have listened, admitted they made a mistake, reversed it, apologised and are committed to finding alternative ways to ensure all staff are protected.https://t.co/Wvv2mnAUB2 — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) April 6, 2020

Credit where it’s due, @LFC take on board criticism about furloughing staff and make a u-turn like they did over ticket prices in 2016 when fans’ protests hit home and resonated across the Atlantic, 3 days of hugely-negative PR could so easily have been avoided though https://t.co/Vt28tsro4R — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) April 6, 2020

The one of the things I will give FSG huge credit for is that they listen to reaction and fans, they are not perfect but it goes a long way to show and admit your mistake. Fair play. — Karl (@KarlThyer) April 6, 2020

A sign of decent owners, who are not afraid to admit when they make a mistake… https://t.co/A7Dq9EhDJC — Alex Miller (@alexmiller73) April 6, 2020

It would obviously be better if they hadn't done it in the first place, but once again there's a clear willingness from FSG to listen and respond quickly when they've made a bad call. https://t.co/xwcqLstcYC — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 6, 2020

However there was a sense that it was an unnecessary error…

So much damage done, not sure "soz, we're not doing that now" works by itself. Not applauding them for "coming to their senses", either. Digging their heels in would have been collective suicide. They had literally no other way to turn. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) April 6, 2020

It would be preferable if they didn’t keep doing stuff they had to apologise for, but at least LFC don’t dig their heels in and will admit when they get it wrong. That counts for something at least. And once again, proud to be part of a fanbase that doesn’t accept shit like this. — The Liverpool Way ??? (@theliverpoolway) April 6, 2020

Thank god for that. Not going to overly applaud this after the awful original decision, but fair play for changing their stance. https://t.co/Jb7xNzRtzA — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 6, 2020

The power of fans was key…

Well done every Liverpool fan, writer @spiritofshankly, @carra23 and @LFC finally for doing the right thing. A note to fans of other clubs. This shows what YOU plus current/legends and fan groups can do when clubs go awry. Fan advocacy, vocal legends, fans equals results. ???? — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 6, 2020

The right decision for LFC to reverse this. And right to mention the engagement they’ve had with @spiritofshankly and others https://t.co/Ni1JRhrfM6 — Jay McKenna (@JayMcKenna87) April 6, 2020

Well done all the ex Liverpool players and their own fans whose reaction has led to an about turn from @LFC on furloughing ?? — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) April 6, 2020

Liverpool shows impact of fans pushing against decisions they see as damaging to their club, rather than defending owners. Liverpool reversed plans to raise ticket prices at Anfield in 2016 and now the club has abandoned plans to use the government furlough scheme for staff — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) April 6, 2020

Once again it was the public anger that led to an institution in this case Liverpool FC to reverse course. Reminder Spurs, Newcastle and Norwich the Premier League teams still seeking govt funds to furlough staff — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) April 6, 2020

Your club listens, sometimes. If they've fucked up, shout at them. It works. — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) April 6, 2020

And as Liverpool join the two Manchester clubs, focus turned to Spurs and Co…

A shocking own goal corrected with a good one at the other end. With the two Manchester clubs rejecting furloughs Liverpool were exposed. Fans must be so relieved. https://t.co/Yawqb5mYdC — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) April 6, 2020

Liverpool have done the right thing, following the lead of Man City and Man Utd. Spurs and Newcastle may or may not take Liverpool’s example… — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) April 6, 2020

But no disgrace in admitting a mistake in fact it’s a sign of listening to people – will Spurs now follow suit? — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) April 6, 2020