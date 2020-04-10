Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic

Sir Kenny Dalglish was admitted to hospital earlier this week, his family have confirmed, testing positive for coronavirus despite showing no symptoms of the disease.

Dalglish, 69, went into hospital for treatment with an infection and unexpectedly tested positive for coronavirus despite showing no symptoms of the disease which has caused a pandemic.

A statement from the Dalglish family reads:

The Dalglish family have tonight released the following statement to supporters regarding Sir Kenny Dalglish. Sir Kenny was admitted to hospital on Wednesday April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics. In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic. Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead. He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time. He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected. He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate.

Being asymptomatic means you have either previously had the disease and recovered from it, or have the disease but do not show the symptoms.

You can carry the disease but show no symptoms, meaning you could also infect others without knowing it.

