Potential mid-May return to training emerges for Premier League clubs

Premier League clubs may be heading for a return to training by mid-May, judging by current projections and a letter sent out to EFL clubs.

Football League sides have been sent a letter by EFL chairman, and former Liverpool chief executive, Rick Parry.

In it, Parry details the prospective plan for a return to action, if social and health measures allow it.

At present, the “working assumption” is that the remaining matches of 2019/20 will be played out behind closed doors across a timespan of 56 days over the summer—and the letter advised clubs not to expect to return to training before 16 May.

Those timescales are dependent on the country lifting lockdown measures when safe to do so, and would vary slightly for the Premier League.

The 56 days includes play-off matches, which aren’t needed in the top flight, which has just nine games to play for the majority of sides.

If that timescale holds true, and the Premier League follow the same approximate plan as the EFL, a two-to-three-week period of training to gear up for the remainder of the season might be expected, with games actually taking place in June and July.

Liverpool need just two more wins to secure the Premier League title, though other eventualities such as relegation and European spots have far longer still to run before outcomes are decided.