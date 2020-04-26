The best photos from Liverpool’s 2019/20 season…so far

Liverpool’s 2019/20 season to date has been as breathtaking as it has been historic and the moments captured in time showcase the Reds in all their glory.

Jurgen Klopp’s chargers reached dizzying heights in 2019/20 before football came to a halt in March due to the coronavirus, with nine games left on their schedule.

A 25-point lead in the Premier League had seen records tumble almost every week as few found a chink in the armour needed to topple a relentless Liverpool outfit intent on lifting the league title at the end of the season.

And while football is on the back burner for the foreseeable future, there is no better time to take stock of what has come and gone and what better way than through the lens of a camera.

The season kicked off against Norwich at Anfield, the first fixture on home soil since the club’s sixth European Cup was clinched over two-months previous – and they enjoyed a champions welcome prior to their 4-1 win.

And their success in Madrid paved the way for the first piece of silverware in 2019/20, with a penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup, with Adrian the hero in Istanbul.

Domestic action saw Liverpool continue to pick up victories, with a further four coming prior to the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would net a stupendous free-kick to pave the way for a 2-1 win, taking Liverpool’s tally to 18 points from their first six games.

Jordan Henderson would rise to the fore as the weeks ticked by to levels scarcely seen in his Anfield career to date, with his goal against Tottenham – his first of three this season – proving the catalyst for a memorable comeback win.

But while Klopp’s side maintained their unbeaten run in the Premier League, they were also thriving in the League Cup as the club’s youngsters and those on the fringe inflicted defeat over Arsenal.

It was a topsy-turvy affair with five goals in each half before penalties arrived, with Curtis Jones netting the winner after showing a level of calmness and confidence beyond his 18 years.

A dramatic clash at Aston Villa would follow where Sadio Mane scored the winner just when it looked certain that points would be dropped.

Virgil van Dijk would then celebrate a brace against Brighton as the Reds brought the month of November to a close with their 13th win from 14 games.

An entertaining and thrilling December would follow. Klopp’s side had 10 games to contend with in four different competitions in three different countries.

It all started with a resounding 5-2 win over Everton with Divock Origi continuing to cause Jordan Pickford all sorts of problems, before a strike which needed to be seen to be believed in Salzburg from Mohamed Salah secured a place in the Champions League knockouts.

To Qatar Liverpool then went, with Roberto Firmino the hero as the club was crowned Club World Cup winners for the first time.

World and European champions really does have a lovely ring to it.

The next month of fixtures paved the way for a series of memorable results and performances, with Leicester on Boxing Day dominated by a certain right-back as the Reds emphatically answered any claims the Foxes had to the title.

A trip to Tottenham then followed as the Reds made it 21 games unbeaten before Man United were treated to the ‘Alisson and Salah’ show.

West Ham and Southampton were added to the long list of those unable to lay a glove on the English champions in waiting, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah and Henderson all on the scoresheet.

The FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury provided yet another moment to savour in a season of incredible feats, with Liverpool’s youngest-ever assembled side, led by Neil Critchley, emerging as 1-0 victors.

And while four of Liverpool’s last six games before the season came to a stop ended in defeat, the three points collected against West Ham and Bournemouth proved vital in moving Klopp’s men to within six points of the holy grail.

Football will look different when it is safe to return with games set to be played behind closed doors, but the emotion it evokes will remain the same – as will the relentless red machine that is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.