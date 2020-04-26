The best photos from Liverpool’s 2019/20 season…so far

Liverpool’s 2019/20 season to date has been as breathtaking as it has been historic and the moments captured in time showcase the Reds in all their glory.

Jurgen Klopp’s chargers reached dizzying heights in 2019/20 before football came to a halt in March due to the coronavirus, with nine games left on their schedule.

A 25-point lead in the Premier League had seen records tumble almost every week as few found a chink in the armour needed to topple a relentless Liverpool outfit intent on lifting the league title at the end of the season.

And while football is on the back burner for the foreseeable future, there is no better time to take stock of what has come and gone and what better way than through the lens of a camera.

The season kicked off against Norwich at Anfield, the first fixture on home soil since the club’s sixth European Cup was clinched over two-months previous – and they enjoyed a champions welcome prior to their 4-1 win.

And their success in Madrid paved the way for the first piece of silverware in 2019/20, with a penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup, with Adrian the hero in Istanbul.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy after his side win the UEFA Super Cup Final at Besiktas Park, Istanbul. ( Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images)

Domestic action saw Liverpool continue to pick up victories, with a further four coming prior to the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would net a stupendous free-kick to pave the way for a 2-1 win, taking Liverpool’s tally to 18 points from their first six games.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 22, 2019: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea's FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jordan Henderson would rise to the fore as the weeks ticked by to levels scarcely seen in his Anfield career to date, with his goal against Tottenham – his first of three this season – proving the catalyst for a memorable comeback win.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2019: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring the first goal to equalise the score at 1-1 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But while Klopp’s side maintained their unbeaten run in the Premier League, they were also thriving in the League Cup as the club’s youngsters and those on the fringe inflicted defeat over Arsenal.

It was a topsy-turvy affair with five goals in each half before penalties arrived, with Curtis Jones netting the winner after showing a level of calmness and confidence beyond his 18 years.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 30, 2019: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (#48) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the winning fifth penalty of the shoot out during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 5-5 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A dramatic clash at Aston Villa would follow where Sadio Mane scored the winner just when it looked certain that points would be dropped.

Virgil van Dijk would then celebrate a brace against Brighton as the Reds brought the month of November to a close with their 13th win from 14 games.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. PA Photo. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 30, 2019: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

An entertaining and thrilling December would follow. Klopp’s side had 10 games to contend with in four different competitions in three different countries.

It all started with a resounding 5-2 win over Everton with Divock Origi continuing to cause Jordan Pickford all sorts of problems, before a strike which needed to be seen to be believed in Salzburg from Mohamed Salah secured a place in the Champions League knockouts.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2019: Liverpools Divock Origi scores the third goal past Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 234th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, December 10, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the second goal during the final UEFA Champions League Group E match between FC Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

To Qatar Liverpool then went, with Roberto Firmino the hero as the club was crowned Club World Cup winners for the first time.

World and European champions really does have a lovely ring to it.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FIFA Club World Cup final at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 21, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No use with any unofficial 3rd party logos. No manipulation of images. No video emulation

(191222) -- DOHA, Dec. 22, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool FC players celebrate with the trophy after the final of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 against Flamengo in Doha, capital of Qatar, Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

The next month of fixtures paved the way for a series of memorable results and performances, with Leicester on Boxing Day dominated by a certain right-back as the Reds emphatically answered any claims the Foxes had to the title.

A trip to Tottenham then followed as the Reds made it 21 games unbeaten before Man United were treated to the ‘Alisson and Salah’ show.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2019: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 11, 2020: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 19, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

West Ham and Southampton were added to the long list of those unable to lay a glove on the English champions in waiting, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah and Henderson all on the scoresheet.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 29, 2020: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images)

The FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury provided yet another moment to savour in a season of incredible feats, with Liverpool’s youngest-ever assembled side, led by Neil Critchley, emerging as 1-0 victors.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 4, 2020: Liverpool's Neco Williams (C) celebrates after an own-goal by Shrewsbury Town during the FA Cup 4th Round Replay match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And while four of Liverpool’s last six games before the season came to a stop ended in defeat, the three points collected against West Ham and Bournemouth proved vital in moving Klopp’s men to within six points of the holy grail.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 24, 2020: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (L) celebrates scoring the first goal with Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp first pump celebrates (Mike Egerton/PA)

Football will look different when it is safe to return with games set to be played behind closed doors, but the emotion it evokes will remain the same – as will the relentless red machine that is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

