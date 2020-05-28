For the first time ever, the BBC will broadcast a Premier League game, with all remaining 92 fixtures to be live on TV in the UK and spread over every day of the week.

The Premier League have confirmed it will resume play on June 17, finishing off the 29th round of fixtures with Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United and Man City vs. Arsenal.

Liverpool will return to action from that weekend with the Merseyside derby, which will be shown on Sky Sports, but broadcast for free in the UK.

A statement from the English top-flight confirmed that “all 92 remaining matches [will be] broadcast live in the UK by the League’s existing broadcast partners: Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime.”

The BBC will show four games live, along with highlights as usual on Match of the Day, which will be the first time terrestrial TV have broadcast top-flight fixtures since the Premier League began in 1992.

Sky Sports have announced that 25 of its 64 games will also be made free-to-air via Freeview, including Everton vs. Liverpool.

Another major development confirmed by the Premier League is that there will be live top-flight football on TV every day of the week:

Weekend matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST): Friday 8pm

Saturday 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm, 8pm

Sunday 12pm, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7pm

Monday 8pm Midweek matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST): Tuesday 6pm, 8pm

Wednesday 6pm, 8pm

Thursday 6pm, 8pm

All clubs will play twice a week as the Premier League aims to fulfil its remaining fixtures by the weekend of August 1/2, allowing for a swift turnaround before the 2020/21 campaign.

After their trip to Everton, Liverpool will take on Crystal Palace (H), Man City (A), Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), Burnley (H), Arsenal (A), Chelsea (H) and Newcastle (A), with just six points needed to seal the title.

The Reds could become champions on the first weekend, if City lose to Arsenal and they emerge winners at Goodison.