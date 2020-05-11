Ralf Rangnick, head of sport and development at Red Bull, has explained why Timo Werner would fit in well at Liverpool, even if he would prefer he stays at RB Leipzig.

Despite the Reds’ muted stance, speculation has continued over a possible move to Merseyside for Werner, with the Leipzig striker available for around £50 million.

Earlier in May, the Mirror‘s David Maddock claimed Liverpool would not pursue their interest in the 24-year-old at this stage, predicting a quiet transfer window in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was later quashed by both the Athletic’s James Pearce and the Independent‘s Melissa Reddy, with Pearce insisting they are “still very, very keen” on Werner.

Leipzig’s approach has been to attempt to convince their prized asset to stay, despite the presence of a release clause in his contract, openly discussing the prospect in the media.

But Rangnick, who was previously manager and sporting director at Leipzig but is now in charge of talent identification for the wider Red Bull network, has admitted Werner would suit Liverpool’s style.

“From a purely hypothetical point of view, I would rather see him in good hands with a club that is not necessarily defined by possession football,” he told Bild.

“Timo has made progress under Julian Nagelsmann, but his most important weapons are the quick switchover movement and his powerful finish.

“Therefore he would rather fit a club like Liverpool, which is similar to our style of play. But I would prefer him to stay here.”

Asked whether Liverpool would be a better destination for Werner than Real Madrid, who have also been linked with a move, Rangnick used a popular phrase at Anfield.

“The best place for him is a team that switches quickly or quickly counterpresses after losing the ball,” he continued.

“This is how Timo was trained at Stuttgart and has matured with us in the past four years to the player he is today.”

Rangnick appears to be resigned to losing Werner at the end of the season, though he has maintained that Leipzig is still a solid platform for the Germany international to perform.

“In the end, it is up to Timo to decide what he wants to do,” he added.

“Here at Leipzig he knows what he has. Here, he can play Champions League again next year. The question is: where does he get the most games?

“Timo is someone who also needs trust. He only gets that if the respective coach knows him and relies on him.”

If not Nagelsmann, it is likely that few other coaches leading Werner’s suitors know him as well as Klopp, who only left Germany in 2015, after the striker had made his breakthrough at Stuttgart.

All signs point to Werner and Liverpool suiting each other perfectly, with Rangnick’s comments reinforcing this.