The return of the Premier League is expected to see all 10 games broadcast live on TV over the course of a weekend, with the first fixture back on a Friday night.

Demand for top-flight football has only grown in the coronavirus pandemic, with the UK public in lockdown and largely restricted to their homes.

A vital source of entertainment, the Premier League could serve as a major boost on its anticipated return next month, with a possible restart date of either June 12 or June 19.

That would be a Friday night, and according to the Mail, the plan will be for all 10 fixtures in a gameweek to be staggered over the course of the weekend, with every game broadcast live.

Sky Sports would host the first game back—with Tottenham vs. Man United a possibility—with a further four games on a Saturday, four on a Sunday and one on Monday night.

It is claimed that Sky Sports will show four games, with one on BT Sport and the remaining five to be made free-to-air, possibly on YouTube.

This has been made more straightforward by the lift of the 3pm blackout in the UK, and therefore games could potentially be played at 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Mail add that “there is a significant way to go before the situation is finalised, but the desire for games to be broadcast from the middle of next month is strong.”

If this goes ahead it will no doubt be well-received, and for Liverpool fans it presents the option of winning the title in the first weekend back.

The Reds visit Everton in their return fixture, while Man City host Norwich, and though it is unlikely, a win for Liverpool and a defeat for City would clinch the title.

Regardless, Jurgen Klopp‘s side need just six more points to ensure they are champions, and that they will do so on live TV relieves the disappointment of not lifting the trophy in front of fans to some extent.