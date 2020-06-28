Jurgen Klopp says he would be the “most surprised of all” if Liverpool sign Jadon Sancho, saying the move isn’t plausible for the coming transfer window.

The Reds have been frequently linked with the Borussia Dortmund wide forward, who has shone in the Bundesliga as well as impacting on the international scene with England.

He ended the 2019/20 campaign with a remarkable 17 goals and 16 assists to his name in league play alone—third and second in the rankings for those stats respectively.

Naturally, as an English player performing well overseas, he has been rumoured to be aiming for a move back to the Premier League, with the Reds, Man United and Chelsea all suggested as keen to land him.

Any such move simply isn’t feasible for this summer, though, with Dortmund known to want in excess of £100 million for his services—but Klopp did acknowledge he was an “interesting” talent.

“The red jersey would look very good for Jadon!” the boss told Bild.

“But I don’t think such a transfer will take place this summer. He is a very interesting player.

“If he moved to Liverpool, I would be the most surprised of all.”

The Reds are widely thought to be considering adding an attacker to the squad this summer, but have already opted against pursuing a move for Timo Werner, who will now join Chelsea.

In the same interview, Klopp remarked that the priority would be to keep the current squad together—as has been evidenced by the huge amount of contract extensions dished out over the last season or two.

“This team doesn’t need a break[-up of the squad].

“I cannot promise that we will dominate football now, nor do I know if it is time to talk about major upheavals, but I know that our goal is to keep the team’s clan together.

“The boys are currently in a great football age.”

There’s no question that the side is good enough to keep challenging and winning trophies next year and beyond—and any pieces added to the puzzle should only make us stronger for the long haul.