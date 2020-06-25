Liverpool owner John W. Henry has reflected on a “season for the ages” in celebrating a first-ever Premier League title as FSG’s successful reign continues.

In the early years of Fenway Sports Group’s time at Anfield, which began in 2010 with the purchase of the club from Tom Hicks and George Gillett, Henry and Tom Werner were under fierce scrutiny.

But they have turned the tide, and changed perceptions of their ownership, and heralded a successful new era on Merseyside, with Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

Klopp has now led Liverpool to their first top-flight title since 1990, with Man City‘s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Thursday night handing the Reds the triumph after just 31 games.

There was no need to kick another ball after the 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace at Anfield, and that performance underlined just why Klopp’s side are so deserving of the top honours.

Taking to Twitter on the Reds’ title win, Henry wrote that “LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever,” as he took in a “season for the ages.”

“This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club,” the 70-year-old wrote.

“It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

“The world has watched the fierce determination of this club on the field for every single match—the preparation, the resolve and the talent of those who put together perhaps the greatest league performance ever in any country’s history.

“This in addition to winning a European Cup, a Super Cup and a Club World Cup—the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy.

“LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.

“It is said, ‘we are Liverpool’. You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward—a historic club making history once again.”

Well said, John.