Liverpool will reportedly take on Everton in their first game of the Premier League‘s restart on Sunday, June 21, with both of their first three games being late kickoffs.

The Premier League are finalising their fixture list for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign, which is set to restart on June 17 with Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United followed Man City vs. Arsenal.

Full dates, times and broadcasters will be confirmed in due course, with the 20 clubs debating various issues at their latest shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.

But for now, the Times‘ Paul Joyce and the Mail‘s Martin Samuel have both reported that Everton vs. Liverpool will be held on Sunday, June 21, kicking off at 7pm.

The game will be made free-to-air on Sky Sports, as one of 33 to be made available to the wider public, with all 92 remaining fixtures set to be shown live on TV.

It remains to be seen whether the derby will be held at Goodison Park, with further safety meetings scheduled before a venue is finalised, but the Premier League have now approved neutral venues ‘in principle’.

There is a possibility that the title could be wrapped up by the end of the first weekend, then, as a City loss in midweek and a Liverpool win would clinch it for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Leaked Liverpool Fixtures Everton vs. Liverpool – June 21, 7pm – Sky Sports

– June 21, 7pm – Sky Sports Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace – June 24, 8.15pm – Sky Sports

– June 24, 8.15pm – Sky Sports Man City vs. Liverpool – July 2, 8.15pm – Sky Sports

But if not, three points in the derby could see it then decided at Anfield instead, with Liverpool’s first home game back also set for a late kickoff.

The visit of Crystal Palace, provisionally at Anfield but also subject to review, is claimed to be set for Wednesday, June 24, kicking off at 8.15pm.

Man City vs. Liverpool is also said to be scheduled for an 8.15pm start, with the Etihad Stadium clash set for Thursday, July 2.

The Premier League are expected to confirm their fixture list within the next 24 hours, but these sources are reliable and it seems as though fans can get these dates in their calendars.

It should be noted that these remain provisional until the official confirmation, with dates for up to six of the first 32 fixtures still pending.

Premier League’s first list of rescheduled fixtures

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United, 6pm – Sky Sports

Man City vs. Arsenal, 8pm – Sky Sports

Friday, June 19

Norwich vs. Southampton, 6pm – Sky Sports

Tottenham vs. Man United, 8pm – Sky Sports

Saturday, June 20

Watford vs. Leicester 12.30pm – BT Sport

Brighton vs. Arsenal 3pm – BT Sport

West Ham vs. Wolves 5.30pm – Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace 7.45pm – BBC

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle vs. Sheffield United 2pm – Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 4.30pm – Sky Sports

Everton vs. Liverpool 7pm – Sky Sports

Monday, June 22

Man City vs. Burnley 8pm – Sky Sports

Tuesday, June 23

Southampton vs. Arsenal 6pm – Sky Sports

Tottenham vs. West Ham 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Wednesday, June 24

Man United vs. Sheffield United 6pm – Sky Sports

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa 6pm – Sky Sports

Norwich vs. Everton 6pm – BBC

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Thursday, June 25

Burnley vs. Watford 6pm – Sky Sports

Leicester vs. Brighton 6pm – Sky Sports

Chelsea vs. Man City 8.15pm – BT Sport

Wolves vs. Bournemouth 8.15pm – BT Sport

Sunday, June 28

Aston Villa vs. Wolves 12pm – BT Sport

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Leicester vs. Chelsea 2.30pm – BT Sport

Watford vs. Southampton 4.30pm – Sky Sports

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Newcastle vs. Man City 6pm – BT Sport

Monday June, 29

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley 8pm – Amazon Prime

Tuesday June, 30

Brighton vs. Man United 6pm – Sky Sports

Sheffield United vs. Tottenham 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Wednesday, July 1

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle 6pm – Sky Sports

Everton vs. Leicester 6pm – Sky Sports

West Ham vs. Chelsea 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Thursday, July 2

Arsenal vs. Norwich 6pm – BT Sport

Man City vs. Liverpool 8.15pm – Sky Sports