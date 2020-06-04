Liverpool will reportedly take on Everton in their first game of the Premier League‘s restart on Sunday, June 21, with both of their first three games being late kickoffs.
The Premier League are finalising their fixture list for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign, which is set to restart on June 17 with Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United followed Man City vs. Arsenal.
Full dates, times and broadcasters will be confirmed in due course, with the 20 clubs debating various issues at their latest shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.
But for now, the Times‘ Paul Joyce and the Mail‘s Martin Samuel have both reported that Everton vs. Liverpool will be held on Sunday, June 21, kicking off at 7pm.
The game will be made free-to-air on Sky Sports, as one of 33 to be made available to the wider public, with all 92 remaining fixtures set to be shown live on TV.
It remains to be seen whether the derby will be held at Goodison Park, with further safety meetings scheduled before a venue is finalised, but the Premier League have now approved neutral venues ‘in principle’.
There is a possibility that the title could be wrapped up by the end of the first weekend, then, as a City loss in midweek and a Liverpool win would clinch it for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.
Leaked Liverpool Fixtures
- Everton vs. Liverpool – June 21, 7pm – Sky Sports
- Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace – June 24, 8.15pm – Sky Sports
- Man City vs. Liverpool – July 2, 8.15pm – Sky Sports
But if not, three points in the derby could see it then decided at Anfield instead, with Liverpool’s first home game back also set for a late kickoff.
The visit of Crystal Palace, provisionally at Anfield but also subject to review, is claimed to be set for Wednesday, June 24, kicking off at 8.15pm.
Man City vs. Liverpool is also said to be scheduled for an 8.15pm start, with the Etihad Stadium clash set for Thursday, July 2.
The Premier League are expected to confirm their fixture list within the next 24 hours, but these sources are reliable and it seems as though fans can get these dates in their calendars.
It should be noted that these remain provisional until the official confirmation, with dates for up to six of the first 32 fixtures still pending.
Premier League’s first list of rescheduled fixtures
Wednesday, June 17
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United, 6pm – Sky Sports
Man City vs. Arsenal, 8pm – Sky Sports
Friday, June 19
Norwich vs. Southampton, 6pm – Sky Sports
Tottenham vs. Man United, 8pm – Sky Sports
Saturday, June 20
Watford vs. Leicester 12.30pm – BT Sport
Brighton vs. Arsenal 3pm – BT Sport
West Ham vs. Wolves 5.30pm – Sky Sports
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace 7.45pm – BBC
Sunday, June 21
Newcastle vs. Sheffield United 2pm – Sky Sports
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 4.30pm – Sky Sports
Everton vs. Liverpool 7pm – Sky Sports
Monday, June 22
Man City vs. Burnley 8pm – Sky Sports
Tuesday, June 23
Southampton vs. Arsenal 6pm – Sky Sports
Tottenham vs. West Ham 8.15pm – Sky Sports
Wednesday, June 24
Man United vs. Sheffield United 6pm – Sky Sports
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa 6pm – Sky Sports
Norwich vs. Everton 6pm – BBC
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 8.15pm – Sky Sports
Thursday, June 25
Burnley vs. Watford 6pm – Sky Sports
Leicester vs. Brighton 6pm – Sky Sports
Chelsea vs. Man City 8.15pm – BT Sport
Wolves vs. Bournemouth 8.15pm – BT Sport
Sunday, June 28
Aston Villa vs. Wolves 12pm – BT Sport
FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Leicester vs. Chelsea 2.30pm – BT Sport
Watford vs. Southampton 4.30pm – Sky Sports
FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Newcastle vs. Man City 6pm – BT Sport
Monday June, 29
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley 8pm – Amazon Prime
Tuesday June, 30
Brighton vs. Man United 6pm – Sky Sports
Sheffield United vs. Tottenham 8.15pm – Sky Sports
Wednesday, July 1
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle 6pm – Sky Sports
Everton vs. Leicester 6pm – Sky Sports
West Ham vs. Chelsea 8.15pm – Sky Sports
Thursday, July 2
Arsenal vs. Norwich 6pm – BT Sport
Man City vs. Liverpool 8.15pm – Sky Sports
