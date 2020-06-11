The Premier League came to a unanimous agreement over the return to play protocols and matchday operations procedures ahead of the competition’s return on June 17.

The agreement for the protocols arrived after the league’s shareholders meeting on Thursday which saw ‘Project Restart’ move into its third stage.

Phase one saw clubs return to training in small groups with no contact before phase two followed at the end of May whereby an entire team could partake in contact training, whilst limiting any unnecessary contact.

And the latest vote returned a unanimous result pertaining to health and safety within stadiums, encompassing both on-field and operational personnel.

Only 300 people will have access to stadiums on matchday

A total of 37 ‘red zone’ passes for each team

Pre and post-match press conference held via video

A minute’s silence will be held in each game on the league’s return

Teams’ tactical briefings in dressing rooms can only last 15 minutes

It sees personnel at any stadium strictly limited to 300 on matchday, which includes broadcasters, written media, commentators, doping officials and scouts in addition to players, referees, club staff and medics.

Reports state that this will see 37 ‘red zone’ passes for games, the only one of three designated zones which grants access to the pitch and surrounding areas.

It will be used for 20 players (starting XI and nine substitutes), 12 coaches and medics and five other ‘essential’ staff members per team.

An ‘amber’ and ‘green zone’ will also be in operation, the former for media and the latter for security and those outside each ground.

As per Sportsmail, the host broadcaster will be allowed 98 members of staff inside the stadium, whilst a further 25 members from the written press and 15 radio broadcasters will be granted access.

Premier League Restart Sunday, 21 June; 7pm BST

Goodison Park Days Hours Minutes Seconds



But pre and post-match press conferences will be held via a videoconferencing platform due to social distancing measures.

Ones which will also see two tunnels used, should stadiums allow, where the away team will walk out of the tunnel first, followed by the home side and then officials should it not be the case.

Moreover, extended benches, as seen in the Bundesliga, will be used across the topflight for players and staff to sit at a distance.

The Premier League‘s protocols will be put into action for the first time on June 17, before Liverpool follow four days later at Goodison Park – where a minute’s silence is to take place before the first matches to pay tribute to those who have passed away with coronavirus.

At this stage, Liverpool’s meeting with Man City is the only game which remains without a designated stadium, with City’s council safety advisory group yet to meet to make a final decision – which could rest on if the Reds have won the title before the July 2 meeting.