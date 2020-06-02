Trent Alexander-Arnold still savours the memories of Liverpool’s European Cup trophy parade in 2019, and believes it can inspire the next generation of scousers.

Trent was only a six-year-old when the Reds won the Champions League in 2005, but like many others cheered Rafa Benitez’s side as they returned from Istanbul with the trophy.

Fourteen years later, and he was on the bus himself, holding the European Cup aloft as a winner of the biggest prize in club football.

In Madrid, he became the youngest player to start back-to-back finals—and already one of the best right-backs in the world, Trent is set for many more accolades in the years to come.

He could be joined by another scouser in the near future, with Curtis Jones poised to break through into the first team, while Harvey Elliott is another boyhood Red in Jurgen Klopp‘s senior ranks.

They will have been inspired by Istanbul, and the heroics of Gerrard, Carragher and Co., and Alexander-Arnold is hoping the trophy parade of 2019 can have a similar effect on youngsters who were in his position.

“Just thinking back to when I was a kid and how that motivated me; seeing the parade always motivated me to want to achieve those things,” he told the club’s official website.

“In 10 or 15 years, the younger generation of today will grow up and hopefully use our success as motivation to want to achieve those kinds of dreams and goals, and know these things are possible with enough hard work.

“For us, we want to inspire a generation to come through and keep the success of the club going.”

At just 21, Trent should still be a staple of the Liverpool side when that next generation comes through, and perhaps by then he will be wearing the captain’s armband.

If that is the case, the Reds should have enjoyed many more moments like that day on June 2, 2019, with the Premier League title the next in sight, with just six more points needed to seal it.

Reliving the parade, the No. 66 explained how it serves as an incentive to go on and win even more.

“It’s mad to think it’s been a year since then but it’s one of the best memories I’ll ever have,” he continued.

“It’s something I’ll always hold special in my heart.

“It’s good to be able to remember things like that and hopefully use that as motivation to keep those kinds of occasions coming up.

“Playing in big finals and winning big trophies. It’s the stuff you dream of.

“When you do get to think about a year ago, it’s something that’s special and I’m sure a lot of the fans and the people that were there will also be remembering what happened.”