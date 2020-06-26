Virgil van Dijk was left feeling a myriad of emotions after Liverpool’s title was confirmed, the overwhelming pride – for his own journey and that taken with his teammates.

The arrival of Liverpool’s No. 4 in January of 2018 proved transformational to Jurgen Klopp‘s side and never has one so easily made £75 million look like a bargain.

Van Dijk has been a pillar of the Reds’ defensive wall and an ever-present, playing 115 games to date – where one more appearance will make Liverpool the club he has represented more times than any other.

And the journey from walking through the doors at Anfield for the first time to present-day has seen him become a Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup and now Premier League champion.

A collection of trophies which the Dutchman recognises is a “dream come true” following the journey to be a member of this Jurgen Klopp side.

“Emotional but just full of joy. It’s such a good feeling. We’ve worked so hard already this season and we are not finished yet. It’s been a dream come true for all of us already,” Van Dijk told the club’s official website.

“For me personally, coming to the club, winning the Champions League, winning the Premier League in the two-and-a-half seasons I’ve been at the club, it is just magnificent personally and a dream come true.

“It’s something I always hoped for when I joined Liverpool. It’s just amazing and it’s amazing to be part of this group. It’s amazing also to be with these kind of players, the manager, the staff, Melwood, all the people there are looking after us.

“Everyone has to feel like a champion who is part of us, including the fans of course.

“Nobody can say anything about this title because we thoroughly deserved it. Personally, I’m just very proud – proud of the team, proud of myself where I came from and my journey I’ve been taking so far.

“It’s just incredible you know. And to call myself a Champions League winner and a Premier League winner is just something special.

“It’s just something that obviously every player hopes for if they make a step to a different club, to be achieving great things, proving doubters wrong.

“It’s just fantastic to see the work you put in day in, day out and the work we want to put in as well, everyone wants to achieve great things. Obviously there’s always room for improvement, but this group of players is special and I’m just very proud to be part of it.”

Aside from James Milner, no other player in the Liverpool squad has ever won the Premier League and as such, it was no surprise to see many being lost for words as they were asked to take a moment to turn overwhelming emotions into words.

And from Van Dijk’s words it’s clear to see how significant the moment is to not only him and his teammates but the fans, the lifeblood of the club who he is eager to celebrate with once it is safe to do so.

“I wish we could celebrate it right now. It would have been absolutely crazy all together but we have to deal with it. In every Liverpool household, just enjoy it with your family and friends and the time will come,” he added.

“I think, whenever that is. But we always think about you and this one is definitely for you as well. It’s just amazing.”