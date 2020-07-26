Liverpool ended a wonderful 2019/20 season with a 3-1 win away to Newcastle on Sunday, meaning they finish with a club-record 99 points.

Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool

Premier League, St James’ Park

July 26, 2020

Goals: Gayle 1′; Van Dijk 38′, Origi 59′, Mane 89′

Jurgen Klopp‘s side made a disastrous start, with Dwight Gayle opening the scoring after just 24 seconds, suggesting another hungover-looking performance would occur.

Liverpool were easily the better side, however, and Virgil van Dijk sent an inch-perfect header into the net as half-time approached.

Divock Origi fired a brilliant strike past Martin Dubravka to put the Reds in front close to the hour mark, prior to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all being introduced.

And it was Mane who completed the scoring, bending home a finish in trademark fashion to secure all three points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

A remarkable ninety-nine points was lauded by many…

I’ve quit Football Manager saves because I was bored of the save for being too easy because I’ve reached 99 points. What Liverpool are doing, without a huge net spend, is ridiculous — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) July 26, 2020

Ninety-nine points. Astonishing football team. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) July 26, 2020

97 points. 99 points. What a team. — Red (@TaintlessRed) July 26, 2020

“Amazing season. It’ll be tough to replicate this performance.” – Amine Ben Lakhal on Facebook.

“99 points and joint win record, would definitely have been better had the break not happened” – shankly96 on the forums.

99 points. World Champions. Super Cup Champions. English Champions. What an incredible season!! — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) July 26, 2020

99 points on the back of a 97 point season is quite magnificent. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) July 26, 2020

196 points in the last two seasons is just insane. A relentless machine Klopp has created. Long may it continue ??#LFC — Grizz* (@GrizzKhan) July 26, 2020

Keita’s Man of the Match performance caught the eye…

I’m hearing Keita got MOTM pic.twitter.com/L9Q3YmLnof — tom (@lfcctom) July 26, 2020

Another man of the match for Keita. Special player. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) July 26, 2020

Keita was good again. Less so than in other games, but still solid — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) July 26, 2020

Naby Keita with a well deserved man of the match, brilliant again today, defensively now it’s like night and day compared to last season, maybe less exciting but still manages to offer something else to the attack . — stricky (@strickyfootball) July 26, 2020

Naby Keita vs Newcastle 92% passing

55/60 passes

2/2 dribbles

3 aerial duels

4/5 tackles – most for LFC Lively spark again ?? pic.twitter.com/NDJKNu25jX — LFC Stats (@LFCData) July 26, 2020

I’ve just watched a Naby Keita workhouse performance with a lot of tech…what a player. He’s finally ready?? pic.twitter.com/SCmEI65c1Y — 9 (@F9Txrres) July 26, 2020

Origi was more divisive, however, despite his goal…

Divock Origi's ability to score goals – great ones, important ones, how-on-earth-did-he-do-that? ones – without doing little else but frustrate is incredible. #NUFC 1-2 #LFC — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 26, 2020

“Div is every bit as frustrating as a teenage crush” – shankly96 on the forums.

Divock Origi waiting for Twitter to point out how bad he’s been before lashing one in. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 26, 2020

Virgil Van Dijk’s voice is bellowing all around St James’s Park, frustrated with how Liverpool are playing. Divock Origi has just been on the end of his booming displeasure, failing to press or hassle. It’s been an inauspicious 30 minutes for Origi. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 26, 2020

If someone asked me how I would describe Origi’s Liverpool career, it would be this @TheKopHQ @EntireDesign_ pic.twitter.com/KqXGGmgrdo — Jai Griffiths (@JaiGriffiths17) July 26, 2020

Liverpool’s brilliance throughout the season was further reflected on…

Just the 33 points separating the Premier League Champions and third-place this season, then. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 26, 2020

18 points clear of 2nd. 33 points clear of 3rd. The reds there absolutely taking the piss. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) July 26, 2020

“Beautiful season boys. We go again.” – Iluvatar on the forums.

32 wins. More than Tottenham and Arsenal combined. — B (@NTXZO) July 26, 2020

Jürgen Klopp's #LFC have achieved 87% of points available this season, setting a new record for their 19 top-flight title winning seasons, surpassing the clubs' previous record of 81% of points, which were won during the 1978/79 multiple record-breaking season. — Carl Clemente (@clemente_carl) July 26, 2020

In a year we’d maybe rather forget, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool gave us some light out of the darkness, an absolute pleasure to watch – and even some of the Reds’ bitterest rivals will quietly agree (I’ve heard them!) All starts again very soon though – and we all start on zero! — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) July 26, 2020

