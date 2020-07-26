LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 26, 2020: Liverpool’s Sadio Mané (C) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the final match of the FA Premier League season between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 3-1 and finished the season as Champions on 99 points. (Pic by Propaganda)
“99 points”, “What an incredible season” – Fans react as Liverpool finish season with 32nd win

Liverpool ended a wonderful 2019/20 season with a 3-1 win away to Newcastle on Sunday, meaning they finish with a club-record 99 points.

Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool

Premier League, St James’ Park
July 26, 2020

Goals: Gayle 1′; Van Dijk 38′, Origi 59′, Mane 89′

Jurgen Klopp‘s side made a disastrous start, with Dwight Gayle opening the scoring after just 24 seconds, suggesting another hungover-looking performance would occur.

Liverpool were easily the better side, however, and Virgil van Dijk sent an inch-perfect header into the net as half-time approached.

Divock Origi fired a brilliant strike past Martin Dubravka to put the Reds in front close to the hour mark, prior to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all being introduced.

And it was Mane who completed the scoring, bending home a finish in trademark fashion to secure all three points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

A remarkable ninety-nine points was lauded by many…

“Amazing season. It’ll be tough to replicate this performance.” – Amine Ben Lakhal on Facebook.

“99 points and joint win record, would definitely have been better had the break not happened” – shankly96 on the forums.

 

Keita’s Man of the Match performance caught the eye…

 

Origi was more divisive, however, despite his goal…

“Div is every bit as frustrating as a teenage crush” – shankly96 on the forums.

 

Liverpool’s brilliance throughout the season was further reflected on…

“Beautiful season boys. We go again.” – Iluvatar on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

