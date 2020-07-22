Jurgen Klopp has made one change to his starting lineup as Liverpool take on Chelsea in their final home game of the season tonight, ahead of the trophy lift at Anfield.

The Reds will lift the Premier League title tonight, in an elaborate ceremony to mark the club’s first top-flight triumph since 1990.

But first comes a clash with Chelsea, an opponent who can ensure the “circle closes” for Jordan Henderson, as Klopp attested, with the Blues striking a fatal blow to Liverpool’s title hopes back in 2014.

Frank Lampard’s side are still battling for a place in next season’s Champions League, so despite the title being wrapped up there is a lot to play for tonight—for the hosts, it is largely to guarantee a celebratory finish.

Klopp has named a strong lineup as a result, with Alisson making his 14th and final league appearance at Anfield this season.

Ahead of the Brazilian are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, with the back four retained following the 2-1 loss to Arsenal last time out.

Fabinho anchors the midfield, and with Henderson absent Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita start alongside the No. 3.

Mohamed Salah will continue his Golden Boot hunt in attack, joined by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Adam Lallana has been named on the substitutes’ bench for the first time since the restart, with Klopp explaining that he wanted him to “feel how important he is and was for us during my five years of being here now.”

The departing Englishman will sit alongside the likes of Curtis Jones, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Lovren, Milner, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Minamino, Jones, Elliott, Origi

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, James; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Willian, Alonso, Giroud

Substitutes: Willy, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Pulisic, Abraham