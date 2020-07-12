Andy Robertson and Fabinho are the latest senior players to shower praise on Liverpool’s youngsters, namely Curtis Jones who was “all the ability in the world.”

It has been a memorable season for a host of Liverpool’s academy players having earned the opportunity to step up into the first team across a number of competitions.

And since the restart, Curtis Jones has made his first Premier League start and scored his maiden goal in the top-flight, while Neco Williams has made his first full league debut.

Appearances which have paved the way for the latter to receive a Premier League winners’ medal, while the former requires just one more appearance from the final three games to follow suit.

The duo have proven their worth at every turn while gaining invaluable experience, and while the Reds dropped points against Burnley on Sunday, they were once again the bright sparks to emerge from the afternoon.

Williams had deputised in place of Robertson at Brighton before switching to his natural flank against Burnley and his ability to compete for either full-back role has been welcomed by Liverpool’s No. 26.

But he did not stop at lauding the 19-year-old as he joined a long list of senior players to give Jones a ringing endorsement.

“They have been great all season and have been pushing the lads in their positions,” Robertson told BBC Sport after Saturday’s game.

“I thought Neco was brilliant and I try to help him whenever I can as a full-back.

“Curtis [Jones] has all the confidence and all the ability in the world and he showed that in times today. Hopefully, he has a big career at Liverpool.”

Robertson’s words come following Jordan Henderson‘s glowing review of Liverpool’s No. 48, who “really can achieve anything he wants” should he keep his “attitude of making sure improvement and learning is his number one focus.”

Jones was recently rewarded with a new five-year contract and is the ideal environment to continue his growth, with opportunities to play available amid injuries and departures and unparalleled access to work alongside a world, European and English title-winning team each and every day.

A squad which includes Fabinho, and the Brazilian was quick to corroborate Robertson’s words – with confidence key on both sides.

“Of course [I see huge potential]. Curtis is a very talented player and we have a lot of confidence in him,” Fabinho told the club’s official website.

“He played a very good game today and he almost scored twice. We know he works hard every day with us and he’s ready.

“He has a lot of personality, and we have confidence in him.”

With Jurgen Klopp having opened the door for youngsters to step up and make their mark, Jones has already made the first step and the next few years are sure to to be an entertaining and intriguing journey.