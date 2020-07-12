The media bemoaned Liverpool’s poor finishing in the 1-1 draw with Burnley but felt the Reds’ post-match frustration showed the mentality of winners.

The Reds lost the chance to become the first Premier League side to win every home game in a season after being held by the Clarets.

Andy Robertson’s brilliant header put Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead, but wasteful finishing thereafter allowed the visitors to snatch a point through Jay Rodriguez’s crisp finish.

Liverpool will now have to win all three remaining games in order to set a new record Premier League points tally, which would be 102 points.

Here’s all the key analysis from the media on the match.

Reporters assessed a wasteful attacking performance as the reason behind the Reds losing the winning Anfield record…

The BBC’s Phil Dawkes thought Liverpool were their own worst enemies as the Reds paid the price for sloppy finishing:

A bit of luck would have seen Liverpool home, with a post denying Firmino, while Pope was inspired, but Klopp’s side also contributed to their own failure to win. Salah was extremely wasteful, while Jones twice fired wide during an otherwise impressive display as midfield deputy for the injured Jordan Henderson.

ESPN’s Danny Lewis thought the Reds’ final pass was sorely lacking:

Sometimes Liverpool’s passes in the final third were over-hit or misplaced, with Burnley filling in to make things tough for them.

The Mirror’s Alex Smith explained how Roberto Firmino’s struggles were highlighted, as the No.9’s performance suffered due to his “desperation” for an Anfield goal:

It is well documented that Firmino isn’t the type of striker who is going to score a hatful of goals, he offers so much more than that in his build-up play. […] It isn’t for the lacking of trying either, with the Brazilian attempting over 50 shots on Merseyside this season, and his almost desperation was palpable with a couple of his decision making in the second half.

Meanwhile, Dawkes also felt that this match showed Liverpool still have weaknesses that can be exposed, namely in coping against a physical opponent with a direct style:

This was a small reminder, though, that for all the strides they have made over the past few seasons, the Reds remain fallible. […] At the other end, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk – for all their ability – can be as vulnerable as any to a well-placed delivery and a physical, aerial threat. Disappointment then for the Reds, but a timely reminder that they are there to be got at and never truly the finished article.

The media felt the display deserved a better result and explained how the draw showed the mentality that drove Liverpool to the title…

The Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle thought the display was largely excellent and praised the Reds for maintaining impeccable standards despite having nothing to play for:

Nobody could point a finger at their effort and work-rate, which has remained admirably high despite the title having been secured in unprecedented quick time.

Doyle also took comfort from Liverpool’s post-match frustration at a result which ultimately meant little, as it showed how hungry the Reds still are for success:

If ever there was evidence of the hunger and desire that has driven the Reds during the past two trophy-laden years, this was it, fuming after a result that, in the grand scheme, matters little. […] If the reaction at full-time is any barometer, the Emirates on Wednesday could see a strong response. Liverpool’s fire is undimmed. And that’s why they are champions.

On a similar train of thought, the Mirror’s Andy Dunn felt that the frustration after the final whistle was “a measure of this team” and showed exactly why the Reds are champions:

But Klopp and his players still left the pitch reproaching themselves as though they had dropped two points in a title race too close to call. That is a measure of this team. […] But make no mistake, this hurt. And that is why they are champions.

And Dunn thinks the disappointment of dropping points at Anfield will spur on Klopp’s side to go and claim three wins in the remaining games to reach a record-breaking points tally:

Klopp will use this to spur on his title-winners in the remaining three games, all of which they need to win to surpass Manchester City’s record points tally.

Members of the media were impressed with the performances of Curtis Jones and Neco Williams…

The Independent’s Lawrence Ostlere was impressed with how seamlessly Jones slotted into the midfield:

For a player who has caught the eye with some magical moments in his nascent career so far, it was not the touch in front of goal but the more simple midfield work that impressed here. Jones kept the ball moving quickly and played several sharp one-touch passes in the final third into better positioned teammates when a more selfish player might have tried something too ambitious. Only the finish was lacking, but he got in the right positions on several occasions, and on this evidence there will be plenty more chances around the corner.

The Guardian’s Andy Hunter assessed Jones was a key figure in Liverpool’s excellent first-half display:

The young midfielder’s ability to find space and time his runs into the penalty area were a key feature of Liverpool’s early dominance.

Hunter also thought Klopp was clever in handing Neco Williams the right-back berth as it provided a show of faith in the teenager after his tough first start on the opposite side at Brighton:

Klopp cited the need for fresh legs as reason for the youngsters’ inclusion but it was also a smart psychological move by the manager to start Williams in his favoured right-back role. The 19-year-old struggled as a makeshift left-back at Brighton in midweek, when he was withdrawn at half-time, and the recall served as a timely show of faith.

Smith thinks Williams is showing that he is the ideal back-up option to Trent Alexander-Arnold, noting similarities in the style of the two players:

Full-back Williams got his second nod from the beginning in a row and once again showed his potential as Trent Alexander-Arnold mark II. As early as the 15th minute he had proven that he had watched Alexander-Arnold closely, or more likely been coached impeccably, as he produced a delightful switch of play.

And finally, Smith also explained how Robertson’s goal – and overall impressive form – was born out of the growing need to impress as competition intensifies in the squad with Williams’ emergence: