Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates the first goal in front of the Manchester Utd fans during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: 19th January 2020. Picture credit should read: Darren Staples/Sportimage via PA Images
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Fortress Anfield, assist machines & No. 19 – Liverpool’s title-winning 2019/20 campaign in numbers

It was a season enshrined in history, one which made dreams come true as title No. 19 was secured, and, here, we look at the numbers behind Liverpool’s stunning season.

The 2019/20 season was nothing but spellbinding as the Reds backed up their Champions League-winning campaign by adding a further three pieces of silverware to the cabinet.

The elusive league title was clinched in emphatic fashion, albeit delayed by unprecedented circumstances, as Jurgen Klopp‘s men turned dreams into reality in another record-breaking season.

It is a campaign which will forever be etched into the club’s folklore and here are some of the numbers which defined the staggering season which was 2019/20.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. ( Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire/PA Images)

57

The Reds played 57 games across all competitions in 2019/20, four more than last season: 43 were won, five drawn and nine lost.

6

A total of six countries played host for Liverpool in competitive fixtures this season: Spain, Austria, Italy, Belgium, Qatar and Turkey.

99

The points we finished the title-winning season with, a club record having surpassed the 2018/19 total of 97.

45

The number of players Klopp used throughout the season in all competitions – a staggering 19 more than last season, in part thanks to the League Cup.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the fourth goal with team-mates during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

3

The pieces of silverware won this season: Premier League, Club World Cup and Super Cup.

103

The number of days the Reds went without playing football after the pandemic forced a lockdown, Atletico Madrid on March 11 was the last before meeting Everton on June 21.

23

The players who made their Liverpool debuts this season.

7

The games left in the season when the league title was secured, an all-time record in the English top flight which did stand at five.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott celebrate after being crowned Premier League champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

57

The current unbeaten streak at Anfield which now stretches three seasons, a new club record, following 47 wins and just 10 draws.

117

The total number of goals Liverpool notched across all seven competitions. Eight-five hit the net in the Premier League, 15 in the Champions League, three in the Club World Cup, two in Super Cup, four in FA Cup and seven in the League Cup and one in the Community Shield.

9

The taste of defeat came on just nine occasions across 57 games.

10

The seconds between Alisson dispatching his goal-kick to Mohamed Salah finding the net at Anfield against Man United.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 19, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

20

The times Liverpool kept a clean sheet, with Alisson responsible for 15, Adrian three and Caoimhin Kelleher two.

27

The number of games unbeaten to start the season, which began with a 4-0 win over Norwich and ended in the defeat at Watford.

19

The different number of goalscorers across all competitions, three of whom hit double figures: Mohamed Salah (23), Sadio Mane (22) and Roberto Firmino (12).

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 5, 2020: Liverpool’s Sadio Mané (C) celebrates scoring the first goal with team-mates Mohamed Salah (L) and Roberto Firmino (R) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

19 years and 102 days

The average age of Liverpool’s youngest-ever assembled side, one which overcame Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup replay on a memorable night at Anfield.

4

The minutes on the clock in what was Liverpool’s fastest goal of the season, against Sheffield United in the 2-0 win in January, with Salah the goalscorer.

26

Number of goals scored in the last 15 minutes of games across all competitions.

8

The number of times Liverpool came from behind to win in their 57 games.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2019: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (L) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Salzburg at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

34

The goal contributions by Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold combined, with 12 assists and three goals and 15 assists and four goals respectively in all competitions.

18

The consecutive victories notched in the Premier League season, starting from the 2-1 win at Tottenham to the 3-2 win against West Ham in February – a shared record with Man City.

1

Reds to have played every minute of the league campaign, with the player being Virgil van Dijk.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates with Virgil Van Dijk after scoring the second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: 1st February 2020. Picture credit should read: James Wilson/Sportimage via PA Images

25

The biggest points advantage the Reds held throughout the season over second-place, the biggest in English top-flight history.

19 years and 5 days

The age of Curtis Jones when he captained Liverpool for the first time in the 1–0 victory over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, which made him the club’s youngest ever captain.

32

The number of wins picked up in the Premier League season, a tally matching the record set by Man City in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the English Premier League trophy during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (PA-54697236)

Countless

Critics defied by Liverpool’s individual players, manager and as a group.

19

League titles now under Liverpool’s name.

