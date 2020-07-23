It was a joyous occasion as Liverpool finally lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield, leading to amazing scenes from fans around the world.

After waiting nearly four weeks to get their hands on the trophy they had poured everything into, Jurgen Klopp‘s men celebrated in style throughout the night.

A well-deserved party for the champions of everything, one which fans, who had patiently waited for this moment for 30 years, enjoyed in their own way across the entire globe.

The power and numbers of Liverpool’s worldwide support is nothing new, but it never ceases to amaze in moments like this.

From Liverpool to Japan, Thailand, Australia and Bali and everywhere in between, celebrations unfolded and you could not wipe the smiles off peoples faces.

There were pyros and fireworks at Anfield and in Greece…

Friend sent me this – scenes at Anfield right now ? he’s working on the roof for the #LIVCHE #LFCchampions match pic.twitter.com/U0bSe9Wdza — Maxy Waxy QC (@minimal_ism_) July 22, 2020

Sometimes, dreams do come true pic.twitter.com/IuH1wlC3cM — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) July 23, 2020

While Jordan and the Reds were having their coronation, so were others in their unique way…

Some groups of people were able to congregate from Australia to Canada, the US and Ukraine…

Banner game very strong for this mornings game @LFCAdelaide ? pic.twitter.com/pi9Xk7ZeI9 — Samuel Cox (@samueljessecox) July 23, 2020

But other had to get creative online, like those in Japan and Puerto Rico…

And Thailand went all out for their celebrations before, during and after the title presentation…

Fans of Liverpool F.C. take to the streets in Roi Et province to celebrate the club's first EPL title win in 30 years. The city's observation tower also lights up to mark the victory, and fans will donate 50,000 baht to a school for the blind. #Thailand #KE #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/tEAkdYmMBk — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 20, 2020

Amazing scenes from Anfield across the world, the power of Liverpool Football Club is undeniable and on one night, we were all united for the Champions of everything!