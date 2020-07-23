This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

How fans around the world celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League trophy lift

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It was a joyous occasion as Liverpool finally lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield, leading to amazing scenes from fans around the world.

After waiting nearly four weeks to get their hands on the trophy they had poured everything into, Jurgen Klopp‘s men celebrated in style throughout the night.

A well-deserved party for the champions of everything, one which fans, who had patiently waited for this moment for 30 years, enjoyed in their own way across the entire globe.

The power and numbers of Liverpool’s worldwide support is nothing new, but it never ceases to amaze in moments like this.

From Liverpool to Japan, Thailand, Australia and Bali and everywhere in between, celebrations unfolded and you could not wipe the smiles off peoples faces.

 

There were pyros and fireworks at Anfield and in Greece…

View this post on Instagram

Bouncing at Anfield ??

A post shared by LFC Mumbai – OLSC (@lfcmumbai) on

 

While Jordan and the Reds were having their coronation, so were others in their unique way…

View this post on Instagram

#lfcchampions #hendoshuffle #bigredsindonesia

A post shared by Didik Yandiawan (@didikyandiawan) on

 

Some groups of people were able to congregate from Australia to Canada, the US and Ukraine…

View this post on Instagram

???

A post shared by @ manukalov on

View this post on Instagram

Champions of everything?

A post shared by Kyiv Mighty Reds (@olsc_kyiv) on

 

But other had to get creative online, like those in Japan and Puerto Rico…

 

And Thailand went all out for their celebrations before, during and after the title presentation…

Amazing scenes from Anfield across the world, the power of Liverpool Football Club is undeniable and on one night, we were all united for the Champions of everything!

mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is now available to pre-order exclusively on This Is Anfield.

SHOP NOW
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments