BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 8, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (#11) celebrates scoring the first goal with team-mate Neco Williams during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)
“Keita bossed that,” “92 points in July!” – Fans react as Liverpool win on the south coast

Liverpool ended a run of five away games without a win after netting three against Brighton, on a night where a number of Reds shone.

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool

Premier League, AMEX Stadium
July 8, 2020

Goals: Trossard 45′; Salah 6′, 76′, Henderson 8′

Liverpool made the trek to the south coast to meet Brighton in a fixture which has returned maximum points in each meeting since their promotion in 2017, and history repeated itself once more.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side had gone five away games without scoring but they ended the drought in emphatic fashion with two goals in the opening ten minutes, with Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson reaping the rewards from Naby Keita‘s pressure acts.

The hosts would pull one back on the cusp of half-time thanks to some lovely build-up play, but Salah would restore the two-goal buffer mid-way through the second half to take his season’s tally to 19 in the league.

And the result moves the champions to 92 points with four games of the season remaining.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

It was a high-octane start for Liverpool as their high intensity reaped the rewards…

“Oh my! Naby with another assist and lovely press to make that happen.”

Incognito on the forums.

 

There was excitement & future planning pertaining to Williams, who left an impression on Reds…

“Nice learning curve for Neco, showing him that he has a lot to work on. Keeps him hungry and willing to progress.”

macca1970 on the forums.

 

And Keita received widespread praise for his eye-catching performance…

 

But there was plenty of love to go around as the champions secured their 30th win of the season…

 

And records continue to tumble, much to the joy of fans around the world…

“30 wins out of 34. What a team, almost makes the 30-year wait for them to come along all worthwhile. It’s a real pleasure watching our team dominate week in, week out.” – NaturalNine on the forums.

