Liverpool ended a run of five away games without a win after netting three against Brighton, on a night where a number of Reds shone.

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool

Premier League, AMEX Stadium

July 8, 2020

Goals: Trossard 45′; Salah 6′, 76′, Henderson 8′

Liverpool made the trek to the south coast to meet Brighton in a fixture which has returned maximum points in each meeting since their promotion in 2017, and history repeated itself once more.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side had gone five away games without scoring but they ended the drought in emphatic fashion with two goals in the opening ten minutes, with Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson reaping the rewards from Naby Keita‘s pressure acts.

The hosts would pull one back on the cusp of half-time thanks to some lovely build-up play, but Salah would restore the two-goal buffer mid-way through the second half to take his season’s tally to 19 in the league.

And the result moves the champions to 92 points with four games of the season remaining.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

It was a high-octane start for Liverpool as their high intensity reaped the rewards…

We wait ages for an away goal. And like buses two come in minutes — Kevani (@KevaniLFC) July 8, 2020

Jordan Henderson is just a perfectly woven story. Beaten down at every opportunity, ridiculed, told he’s not good enough. Fights to prove he is, becomes Liverpool captain and is now a serial winner. What a brilliant goal. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 8, 2020

Keita breaking up play brilliantly twice to put us on the break — Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) July 8, 2020

THE BOYS, THEY LIKE TO PRESS — nate (@natefc) July 8, 2020

NABY at his PRESSING BEST – GET THE FUCK IN. Nice Mo. Nice! Start Naby and he produces… fucking fantastic! — GaGs ?©? (@GagsTandon) July 8, 2020

“Oh my! Naby with another assist and lovely press to make that happen.” – Incognito on the forums.

The earliest that @LFC have scored their opening 2 goals of a game since netting twice in first 7 minutes at Fulham in May 2011 (both scored by Maxi). Liverpool won 5-2 – Maxi scored 3. — Ged Rea (@ged0407) July 8, 2020

There was excitement & future planning pertaining to Williams, who left an impression on Reds…

Chuffed Neco gets a start, completely deserved. He has been ludicrously bright in all his cameos this season. But he’s left back tonight. Cut him some slack if he’s not peak Andy Robbo while making his Premier League debut out of position… — Ryan (@ryan3levis) July 8, 2020

Interesting that Neco Williams starts at left-back tonight. If he proves capable there it would solve an issue for Liverpool next season. A full back who can deputise both sides would be absolutely ideal. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) July 8, 2020

The new breed of Liverpool academy graduates are confident. Whether it’s Jones, Williams or Elliott, they’re coming into a brilliant team and they’re not afraid to try things. Love that. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) July 8, 2020

“Nice learning curve for Neco, showing him that he has a lot to work on. Keeps him hungry and willing to progress.” – macca1970 on the forums.

I thought that performance from Neco was great. Inexperience showed a bit, but hardly anything to berate the lad for. Solid 7/10 performance — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) July 8, 2020

I thought Neco did a really good job — Simon (@StatsSwearwords) July 8, 2020

And Keita received widespread praise for his eye-catching performance…

Displays of Neco Williams and Naby Keita the big takeaways for Liverpool and both could be important players for the team next season – Williams as cover for both full-back positions and Keita as a really strong, potentially decisive midfield option. He was awesome tonight. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 8, 2020

This is Naby Keita from the 'Naby Keita Welcome to Liverpool' compilations. #BHALIV — DEEP DASTARDLY* (@srijandeep) July 8, 2020

Naby Keita is wearing his Red Bull boots tonight. The midfielder who does absolutely everything. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) July 8, 2020

Remember when Keita was injured, played by his national side injured, and then got injured again? This is why players need a full rest and proper rehabilitation, Keita looks sharp and it's all down to the recovery– he needed.! #BHALIV — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) July 8, 2020

Brilliant performance from Naby. — forzathereds* (@forzathereds) July 8, 2020

Keita bossed that. Feel like Klopp is managing his minutes given his injuries, fittest he’s looked since he’s been here — Tom McMahon (@tomjpmac) July 8, 2020

Naby Keita has been terrific. Pressing high up the pitch, relentless work rate and a real desire to win possession back. Looks so sharp punishing mistakes, always on the front foot and has played a part in both goals. Really strong performance alongside Henderson. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 8, 2020

But there was plenty of love to go around as the champions secured their 30th win of the season…

Van Dijk imperious again. A difficult ball to deal with, dealt with ease. Excellent game so far. — Red (@TaintlessRed) July 8, 2020

Great to see Andy Robertson fully sobered up and playing like his old self. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 8, 2020

Genius from Mo. He wants that golden boot! — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) July 8, 2020

I’ll be watching that Van Dijk header to himself for the foreseeable. See you next week. — Glenn Price (@GlennPrice94) July 8, 2020

Real professional job by Liverpool. Positive midfield signs, Keita’s stints getting better every match. Fabinho looks like he’s been a Prem CDM for years. Salah dead set on getting that boot once more, ridiculous stats held by that man. 3 more pts. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) July 8, 2020

Nobody can question Mo Salah's desire anyways, he was absolutely desperate to get another goal there. Van Dijk is just ridiculous though, the way he dealt with Connolly just after he came on was like something from Fifa. — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) July 8, 2020

Love the fact Salah was absolutely fuming with himself there after heading that last chance over. That hunger is why Liverpool are Premier League champions. — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) July 8, 2020

And records continue to tumble, much to the joy of fans around the world…

#LFC with the quickest to 30 wins in League history. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) July 8, 2020

Liverpool have equalled the club record of 13 away league wins in a season, which they also did in 2008/09 and 2018/19. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) July 8, 2020

Another three points for Liverpool and that “haven’t won an away game since February” overstretched fact has been put to bed. 92 points so far for the Reds. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) July 8, 2020

’92 points in July, you’ll never sing that' — James Dutton (@jrgdutton) July 8, 2020

“30 wins out of 34. What a team, almost makes the 30-year wait for them to come along all worthwhile. It’s a real pleasure watching our team dominate week in, week out.” – NaturalNine on the forums.

By far Liverpool's best attacking performance since being crowned champions. Slightly overreliant on Van Dijk at the back but in the end we just about had too much for them. That's now 189 points in the league since the start of last season. #LFC — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) July 8, 2020