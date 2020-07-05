LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 5, 2020: Liverpool and Aston Villa players applaud before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa – Follow the champions’ return to Anfield

Liverpool host Aston Villa as the Reds go in search of an all-time Premier League points haul. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Chris Williams is running this afternoon’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Williams, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Jones, Shaqiri, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino

Aston Villa: Reina; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor; Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi, Grealish, Trezeguet, Davis

Subs: Nyland, Guilbert, Elmohamady, Nakamba, Hourihane, Lansbury, Jota, Vassilev, Samatta

Our coverage updates automatically below:

