Liverpool host Aston Villa as the Reds go in search of an all-time Premier League points haul. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Chris Williams is running this afternoon's blog

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Williams, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Jones, Shaqiri, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino

Aston Villa: Reina; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor; Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi, Grealish, Trezeguet, Davis

Subs: Nyland, Guilbert, Elmohamady, Nakamba, Hourihane, Lansbury, Jota, Vassilev, Samatta

Our coverage updates automatically below: