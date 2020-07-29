The vast majority of Liverpool’s players were magnificent in 2019/20, in what could be all-time-high ratings as a collective.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men built on their Champions League triumph last season, finally getting their hands on the Premier League trophy.

The Reds accumulated a club-record 99 points in total, dropping points in just six of their 38 matches, three of which came when they were ‘on the beach’.

This is arguably the greatest team in Liverpool’s history and there are so many individuals who have been integral to their success.

Here are our overall player ratings for the season – do you agree?

(NB: Only players with 10 or more appearances are included, meaning Harvey Elliott misses out.)

Alisson – 9

Starts (Sub): 37 (0)

Clean Sheets: 17

Alisson was the world’s best goalkeeper last season and there has been little to alter that opinion this time around.

The 27-year-old was again a colossal presence between the sticks, proving to be a master of consistency, focus and influence.

He did miss two months through injury and was sent off against Brighton, however, which just knocks his rating down a smidgen.

Adrian – 7

Starts (Sub): 16 (2)

Clean Sheets: 3

Adrian was deemed a solid squad player when he signed from West Ham last summer, but it has been mixed bag from the Spaniard.

He was the penalty-shootout hero against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup, before filling in impressively for the injured Alisson over an extended period.

As the campaign progressed, though, the flaws started to appear, and he effectively got Liverpool knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid, not to mention making a howler away to Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 9.5

Starts (Sub): 43 (6)

Goals: 4

Assists: 15

When it comes to Player of the Year contenders, Alexander-Arnold is at the forefront of those battling for the prize.

The right-back was again a joy to watch with his technical quality, scoring three free-kicks and registering 13 assists in the league, the latter of which saw him break his own record from last season.

His performance at Leicester was the best by a Liverpool player all season – whisper it quietly, but at 21, he may even be a more polished footballer than Steven Gerrard was at the same age.

Neco Williams – 7

Starts (Sub): 8 (3)

Goals: 0

Assists: 3

This time last year, Williams was almost a complete unknown, but he now looks a tailor-made deputy to Alexander-Arnold.

The young Welshman has looked full of confidence and ability whenever he has been given the chance, crossing for Divock Origi to equalise late on in the League Cup against Arsenal and making his league debut last month.

Williams remains understandably raw, but he could become another successful academy graduate.

Joe Gomez – 9

Starts (Sub): 35 (8)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

This was another superb season for Gomez, who continues to resemble one of the classiest young centre-backs in world football.

After struggling to oust Joel Matip early in the campaign, it wasn’t long before he nailed down the centre-back spot alongside Virgil van Dijk, so often looking every bit as assured as his superstar team-mate.

Gomez struggled a little after the season’s break, but we will forgive him for that.

Joel Matip – 8

Starts (Sub): 11 (2)

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Matip saw injuries again have a negative impact on a season that was otherwise strong.

The Cameroonian was one of Liverpool’s standout performers in the early weeks, scoring against Arsenal, and his underrated quality in possession was vital to the Reds’ passing game.

Only one league start since October tells its own story, though.

Virgil van Dijk – 10

Starts (Sub): 50 (0)

Goals: 5

Assists: 2

Van Dijk was Liverpool’s runaway Player of the Year in 2018/19 and he wasn’t too far off once more, again showing why he is the world’s leading defender.

The 29-year-old played every single minute in the league for a second season running, and without his unrivalled influence on the team, the Reds could easily have fallen short, regardless of their eventual lead over Man City.

It is easy to take Van Dijk for granted because his level is so high week in, week out – he was largely immaculate, barring a post-title-winning lapse at Arsenal.

Dejan Lovren – 6

Starts (Sub): 14 (1)

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Lovren departed as a Premier League champion this summer and it is the right time for him to move on.

Despite sporadic good performances, most notably at home to City, he was a weak link on too many occasions and his woeful display against Watford essentially led to Liverpool’s unbeaten run going up in smoke.

Lovren mimicked a bull in a china shop too often to justify a higher rating.

Andy Robertson – 9

Starts (Sub): 46 (3)

Goals: 3

Assists: 12

Robertson may not quite have reached the incredible heights of his good friend Alexander-Arnold, but he was again vital to Liverpool’s success.

There were spells of form when he wasn’t at his best, but 12 assists outline how influential he was, not to mention strong defensive work and a crucial headed equaliser away to Aston Villa.

A born winner and the type of player rival supporters can’t stand, Robertson remains an absolute gem for the Reds.

Fabinho – 9

Starts (Sub): 32 (7)

Goals:

Assists: 4

Fabinho‘s season had three parts to it, two of which were exceptional.

The Brazilian was as important as anyone in the first three months, looking like the world’s premier No. 6 and rifling home a strike against City.

Injury struck in November, however, and upon his return in the New Year, he found himself drastically out of form until the season was halted.

Since the restart, Fabinho was close to his all-conquering best, though, showing that he remains the first midfielder on Liverpool’s teamsheet when fit and firing.

Jordan Henderson – 9.5

Starts (Sub): 36 (4)

Goals: 4

Assists: 5

If last season felt like redemption for Henderson, this time he went up a further gear, becoming an undisputed Liverpool legend.

Barring a sloppy run of performances in the autumn, the skipper found the best form of his career, particularly after Fabinho‘s injury in November, when he stood up and excelled.

His leadership off the pitch, understanding of what it takes to captain Liverpool and still vastly underrated quality made him one of the Reds’ standout figures in 2019/20.

Gini Wijnaldum – 8

Starts (Sub): 41 (6)

Goals: 6

Assists: 0

In true Gini style, other Liverpool players have made the headlines, but he has again been an important cog in the machine.

The Dutchman’s selfless approach isn’t always easy to appreciate, but he makes the Reds tick and is only fully embraced when he is absent from the team.

A scrappy winner away to Sheffield United was a major contribution, but his tactical intelligence and selflessness are what make him so key.

James Milner – 7.5

Starts (Sub): 18 (19)

Goals: 4

Assists: 4

Now a Premier League winner with two different clubs, what a career Milner has had.

At 34, it was no surprise to see the midfielder often play a supporting role, but his vast experience and calm head made him such a priceless squad player.

The penalty at home to Leicester summed up Milner’s freakish levels of calm, and like Henderson, he was a huge character in the dressing room.

Naby Keita – 7.5

Starts (Sub): 16 (11)

Goals: 4

Assists: 3

We are still waiting for Keita to fully explode at Liverpool, but the signs are becoming more promising by the week.

Fitness issues held the Guinean back at times, and the Fabinho-Henderson-Wijnaldum axis was difficult to budge, but he still brought plenty to the party and had a good season.

A stats machine both on and off the ball, Keita was one of the best players after lockdown and his screamer against Chelsea was a crowning moment.

Next season could be the one for him – if he avoids injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7.5

Starts (Sub): 25 (18)

Goals: 8

Assists: 2

Oxlade-Chamberlain isn’t always the most consistent, reliable footballer, but the positives easily outweighed the negatives in 2019/20.

Possessing the dynamism and directness that other Liverpool midfielders lack, the 26-year-old bagged eight goals, including eye-catching efforts against Genk and Arsenal.

He was poor after the restart, though, and needs to up his game if he wants to be a regular next season.

Adam Lallana – 7

Starts (Sub): 8 (14)

Goals: 1

Assists: 2

Lallana won’t leave Liverpool as a legend this summer, but his impact off the pitch has been greater than many believe.

An underrated leader who demands a high level from those around him, his teary exit interview showed just how much the club means to him.

Lallana’s only big moment on the pitch came away to United, when his late strike kept Liverpool’s unbeaten run alive – and he made just eight starts in all competitions.

Curtis Jones – 8

Starts (Sub): 6 (6)

Goals: 3

Assists: 1

This was the season that saw Jones leap from promising youngster to reliable squad player – he now looks like the natural replacement for Lallana.

The silky teenager memorably curled home the winner against Everton in the FA Cup and also scored his maiden Premier League goal at home to Villa.

Next season should see him play an even more prominent role, although there is huge competition for places in midfield.

Xherdan Shaqiri – 6

Starts (Sub): 3 (8)

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

Shaqiri was one of the forgotten men in this legendary title-winning campaign.

Barring a superb display in the 5-2 win over Everton, in which he scored, there was little else to write home about in his other 10 appearances.

A summer exit makes perfect sense, following constant injury problems.

Mohamed Salah – 9

Starts (Sub): 45 (3)

Goals: 23

Assists: 13

Another season and yet more relentless goalscoring exploits from Salah, who now has a remarkable 94 goals in 152 matches for Liverpool, not to mention 38 assists.

The Egyptian finished 2019/20 with the most goal involvements in the squad (36), and on his day he was unplayable, most notably at home to Arsenal early in the campaign.

Salah’s overall impact was enormous and his match-clinching strike against United was iconic.

Sadio Mane – 10 (Player of the Year)

Starts (Sub): 41 (6)

Goals: 22

Assists: 12

Mane was Liverpool’s standout performer overall, taking everything into account, whether it be consistency, importance or character.

Nobody wanted that title win more than the 28-year-old, who dragged the Reds through so many games with his world-class ability and never-say-die attitude.

The last-gasp winner at Villa was the most important goal of 2019/20 and it was fitting that Mane finished off Liverpool’s scoring for the season at Newcastle.

People will point out that he scored fewer than Salah, but he delivered more at pivotal times and was superior in his all-round game.

Roberto Firmino – 8

Starts (Sub): 43 (9)

Goals: 12

Assists: 13

This wasn’t Firmino’s best season in a Reds shirt, but it would still be ludicrous to downplay his importance to the cause.

He was the man who gelled everything together in the final third, dropping deep to create space for Salah and Mane, and doing so much selfless defensive work.

Firmino’s finishing was poor, though, with just one league goal at Anfield scarcely believable.

There is little doubt over how invaluable the Brazilian remains, but next season needs to see his goal tally improve, or at least see fewer big chances missed.

Takumi Minamino – 6

Starts (Sub): 5 (9)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Arriving in January after wowing at Anfield for Salzburg in the Champions League, it has been a tentative start for Minamino.

In fairness, opportunities to impress have come at a premium, and numerous past signings have taken time to adjust to Klopp’s style.

It would be a surprise if Minamino wasn’t a more effective figure next season.

Divock Origi – 6

Starts (Sub): 14 (28)

Goals: 6

Assists: 4

Another who may leave in the summer, Origi’s legendary status is ensured, but huge doubts remain about his all-round quality as a footballer.

Too often, the Belgian hasn’t been a strong enough backup to the front three, with his disjointed style blunting Liverpool’s attacks.

A double against Everton was a high point, as was his lethal effort away to Newcastle on the final day, but he is not good enough moving forward.